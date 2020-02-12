NEWLAND — A shorthanded Avery squad welcomed the Owen Warhorses to Tommy Burleson Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for a Western Highlands Conference matchup.
Avery was playing without a pair of players who have started multiple games this season in sophomore guard Marcus Milliron and junior forward Troy Hoilman. With their absence, a pair of veteran Vikings in senior Jonas Bowman and junior Silas Barinowski helped pick up the burden offensively, while players such as senior Jesse Jones and junior Trent Whitelock worked to provide a spark for the club on both ends of the floor.
A lack of cohesion and consistency, as well as a lanky and athletic Owen squad, plagued the Big Red in the first quarter of the game, as the Vikings could muster only four baskets for the quarter, one each by four different players. Meanwhile, Owen was bolstered by a pair of baskets by guard Fred Graves and three field goals by Dequan Boyce to set up the Warhorses with a six-point lead at 15-9 after eight minutes of play.
Avery used the three-point shot to stay close, as Barinowski and Whitelock each drained a shot from deep. Owen managed to make only two 3-point shots for the entire contest, but did its damage from inside the paint with penetration and second-chance scoring opportunities. Caleb Scott tallied 10 points for the Warhorses in the half, while Boyce added five points in the second period for 11 points. Graves finished the half with eight points. Avery’s Whitelock and Bowman led the team with six points each through two quarters as Owen held a double-figure lead at 35-23 at halftime.
Owen continued to flex its muscle on the backboards and take advantage of his length and height. Scott and Boyce, a pair of standouts on the Warhorse football team in the fall, showed their overall athleticism with 11 points combined in the third period, a total greater than the combined Viking offense for the frame. Jones and Barinowski scored three points apiece to lead AHS in the period, but the Warhorses stretched its working margin to 50-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Avery’s Barinowski, who drilled five 3-point shots in the game, showed glimpses of being near unstoppable in the final quarter, as he got open and hit three trifectas as part of his team-high 17-point performance. Bowman added a pair of baskets in the final frame, with three additional points from Jones, but the Warhorse machine proved too tough to tame. Scott and Boyce were the difference, as each scored five points in the final period and each also finished with 21 points for the game as Owen managed to escape Big Red Country with a road victory.
Bowman was Avery’s only other scorer in double figures with 10 points, while Whitelock added eight points. Graves scored 10 points for the Warhorses, with five from teammate Logan Melton.
Avery hosted Mitchell on Monday, Feb. 10, for Senior Night, where teammates Jonas Bowman and Jesse Jones were honored and the teams played one of the state’s most exciting regular-season games of the year. Avery also was scheduled to host Polk County this week after press time. A report on both these outings to close the Western Highlands Conference regular season can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
