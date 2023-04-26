NEWLAND — When talk comes up about senior Landon Ingham, people have nothing but good things to say about him. His character and talent are what has brought him to be recruited for the next level of his athletic career in basketball.
On April 21, 2023, Avery’s men’s basketball program closed one door as Milligan University opened another for Ingham to sign with the team on a basketball scholarship during a signing day ceremony at Avery High School.
Milligan University, a private Christian college in the area of Johnson City, Tenn., is a member of the NAIA, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC). Their varsity men’s basketball team finished with a 12-16 record through the 2022–2023 season, entering the offseason looking for some further depth in its roster to build the program up in the near future. The team is coached by Bill Robinson, along with assistant coaches Alex Biggerstaff and Will Robinson.
Ingham is a 6’2”, 170-pound guard who finished his 2022-23 senior season with 16.3 points per game, playing through 26 matchups. He led his varsity Vikings to an 18-10 record overall with a solid 8-4 conference record in the Western Highlands Conference.
When pen was put to paper, cheers exploded for Landon from teammates, coaches, parents, and other mentors and loved ones who came out to Avery High in support.
“I’ve always wanted to play at the collegiate level since I was a kid, but it actually started becoming reality junior year... At that point I knew it was possible for me to play at the next level, so it made me work even harder to achieve that goal, and now my dreams are going to come true,” Ingham stated, also noting how his coaches have always pushed him to be the best player he can be.
Ingham spoke highly of how he was not only pushed to be his best on the court, but how they (the coaches) cared about his personal growth as a person as well. Coach Robinson spoke on that topic, adding, “We have to recruit a different type of student-athlete, one that wants to be at a Christian college. You have to look at his character and his academics, which Landon fits both perfectly. We’re really excited about him and hope he will help us win games, but we’re more excited about him as a person.”
During Ingham’s tryouts as a freshman for Avery’s JV basketball team, he was cut. He stated that it hurt, but in the end it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise.” Although it’s an ongoing joke now, Ingham and his family were disappointed at the time, but his parents told him he had a choice to make.
“We left it up to him to decide what he wanted to do, and he put in the work and made the team next year, so it paid off for him,” parents Joe and Tiffany Ingham said.
The senior emphasized that his setback gave him the mindset that “if you want something, you have to go and get it, and nothing worth having is just going to be given to you.” Though he’s still undecided on a major at MU, he looks for something that will continue to provide him with a leadership role in helping others, which he is continuing to currently work on. Whether it’s coaching or some other type of role to benefit people, Ingham is going to absorb any type of experience he can, especially through basketball, to help shape his career after school.
One word repeatedly comes up regarding Ingham: leadership. Ingham wants to be a good leader for his teammates, and ACHS head coach Cody Frady says he was such a standout leader throughout his high school career.
“He’s one of the best single leaders I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been coaching for 20 years,” Frady said. “He just makes everyone around him better on and off the court.” Ingham has also made note of how his coaches have stressed the importance of him being a leader, not just as an athlete.
“They’ve helped me to see that if I want to be the best, I need to be able to lead others,” Ingham said, “but it’s not all about the stats or type of play on the court. Being a leader is kind of like being the unsung hero of a basketball team. Sure, it’s impressive to score 20 points a game, but a good leader is going to make their whole team better.” Through his character, integrity and leadership, three traits Frady has attached to the guard, his next coaches at Milligan are excited to see how he will continue to blossom.
The Ingham family is also happy knowing Landon will be playing just a little less than an hour’s drive away, especially in a good environment where he’ll continue to thrive.
“Coach has been upfront and honest with us, and with the small atmosphere and small environment, we feel like he’ll fit in well there. He’ll also get to come home and still be a part of the church, and we can still go see him play with no cross-country trip,” Joe and Tiffany Ingham said.
Frady lauded Ingham’s versatility, in which he and Coach Robinson talked about how his best years in his development are just coming up. Being such a dedicated and hard-working student-athlete, they are confident he will only continue to flourish from this point on.
Landon was quick to thank God for leading and guiding him throughout his life, as well as his family and parents who always push and support him to be the best player and person he can be, along with his sister, brother and girlfriend, who are always there for him, humble him and let him ramble about the sport he loves most. He also gives appreciation to his coaches for being encouraging when he needed it most. Lastly, Landon thanked his teammates for sticking by his side, the classmates and spectators that came to the games to support the team, along with Mr. and Mrs. Junior Sluder and Mr. Shaw for always being at the games and supporting the Avery program.
Ingham hopes to make it to practices and get started on his work this summer as he continues his basketball career at the next level.
