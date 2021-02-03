Avery varsity boys basketball continued its trek through the conference schedule last week, hosting Owen and traveling to Mitchell. Although the team continues to improve and play competitive basketball, victories were not in the cards in matchups with the Warhorses and Mountaineers.
Owen 65, Avery 50
NEWLAND — Following a delay of one day from its originally scheduled showdown due to inclement weather, the Vikings took the floor at Tommy Burleson Court to square off against the Owen Warhorses.
Avery got off to a rousing start in the opening period, as Troy Hoilman scored five points in the opening period, with five coming off the bench from Logan Gilliam. The Owen duo of Dequan Boyce and Hunter Inabinett carried the burden of offense for the visitors through the first eight minutes, scoring inside for seven combined points in the frame. Avery doubled its lead in the closing seconds as a three-pointer from Chad Giarrusso at the horn staked the Vikings to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter.
A balanced scoring effort, combined with capitalizing on Avery turnovers helped Owen to quickly erase its deficit, however. Boyce and Inabinett each sank three-point shots in the second stanza, as the Warhorses quickly turned the momentum in its favor.
Hoilman continued to do damage inside on Owen in the second quarter, crashing the offensive glass and scoring three additional baskets for an 11-point first half. Outside of Hoilman, however, the Vikings found it hard to score the basketball, as the team managed only 10 points in the second period. The Warhorses galloped to a 26-point period and took a 10-point lead of 38-28 into halftime.
Over the course of the third quarter, defenses stiffened and neither team could take the proverbial lid off the cylinder. Avery managed just five points in the third quarter, a Gilliam three pointer and a Trent Whitelock basket. Owen fared almost as poorly against Viking defensive pressure, scoring only six points in the period. By period’s end, the Big Red remained within striking distance, trailing only 44-33.
As the final eight minutes transpired, both teams made adjustments in their respective huddles to score. Stepping up for Owen, Jacob Price connected on a pair of three-pointers midway through the quarter and 10 points overall for the period, providing an alternate weapon after Avery effectively held Boyce to just a pair of second-half baskets. Inabinett continued to use his athleticism to give the Vikings fits, however, scoring three times in the fourth quarter as part of a game-high 17-point effort.
Refusing to give in, Avery was unable to find a consistent offensive rhythm to allow the club to slash into the Owen lead down the stretch. Hoilman and Gilliam continued to be the Viking spark plugs with four points each in the frame, while Silas Barinowski added a pair of baskets.
Gilliam led Avery with 16 points, with 15 from Hoilman. Barinowski was held below his scoring average by the Warhorses keying defense, scoring just four points. Teammates David McCollum, Whitelock and Jack Crenshaw also added four points apiece.
Price finished the game with 17 points for Owen, with 14 from Boyce and nine from Logan Melton.
“The biggest thing we have right now is our perseverance and resiliency. It’s been a tough year, obviously. We did not have a traditional offseason, so some of my guys haven’t played basketball in a while. We’ve had some guys out due to Covid exposure and that’s hurt as well, but we’re still optimistic and playing hard,” Avery head coach Cody Frady said of his ballclub. “We’re a young group, often starting three sophomores and those guys are playing well. Our guys are dedicated. It isn’t showing on our record so much, but we have guys that want to compete. It means a lot to them, so we’ve been able to stay the course and keep playing and keep practicing.”
In junior varsity action, the Vikings handled Owen by a final score of 49-38. Avery built a 12-4 lead after one quarter and led 23-11 at the halftime break.
Avery maintained a double-figure lead at 35-24 after three quarters en route to the 11-point win.
Mason Bailey paced the JV boys team with 12 points, while Devron Patterson chipped in with 10 points. Elijah Holtsclaw scored seven points, with six points apiece from Lucas Hughes and Landon Ingham.
Mitchell 78, Avery 53
LEDGER — Avery High School varsity boys basketball sought to pick up its first win of the season on Friday night, Jan. 29, as it journeyed to take on the Mitchell Mountaineers. The Vikings were unable to overcome a slow start out of the gate, however, as the home-standing Mountaineers rode the hot hand of center Cole Sparks to a double-digit lead and held off the Viking attack, as Avery fell by a final score of 78-53.
Sparks outscored the Viking team over the first eight minutes, as he asserted his presence inside to knock down four field goals in the frame. Ty Pitman tallied a three-point basket, while teammate Caius Arrington also scored three points in the period. The lion’s share of the Viking offense came from Silas Barinowski, who scored two baskets in the opening stanza to account for all of Avery’s scoring, as the Big Red trailed 16-4 after one quarter.
Avery’s offense showed life early in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from David McCollum and Trent Whitelock as part of a 16-point second-quarter scoring output. Despite Avery out-rebounding the Mountaineers in the opening half, Mitchell countered by heating up from the perimeter, as Tim Hollifield came off the bench and drained three 3-point baskets in the second quarter, with five points from Pitman and a pair of baskets from Arrington to help Mitchell maintain a comfortable cushion on the scoreboard with a 36-20 halftime lead.
The Vikings showed continuity in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as senior forward Troy Hoilman took control with a pair of baskets and six points in the frame to help the Big Red stay within striking distance at 45-30, even cutting the lead to as few as 13 points in the quarter following a Whitelock basket. The Mountaineers responded with a pair of momentum-stealing three-pointers by Pitman and Hollifield, respectively, which increased the Mitchell lead to 19 points at 59-40 after three quarters.
Both schools continued to play with intensity throughout the final eight minutes, as both the Vikings and Mountaineers gave valuable time to a number of reserves to close out the matchup.
The Vikings out-rebounded Mitchell 29 to 26 for the game and shot 26-of-57 (45.6 percent) from the field, but was only 2-of-15 from three-point range. Mitchell finished the matchup shooting 27-of-52 (51.9 percent) from the field, but made 6-of-14 shots from beyond the arc. Avery was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line, while Mitchell was 12-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Barinowski carried the banner for the Vikings offense, scoring a team-high 17 points, while Hoilman was Avery’s other player scoring double figures with 12 points. Whitelock pitched in with nine points, with eight from McCollum.
Four Mountaineers reached double figures scoring in the game, paced by Arrington’s game-high 18 points. Pitman and Hollifield scored 13 points each, with 10 from Cole Sparks.
Avery’s record stands at 0-7 overall, while Mitchell earned its fourth-consecutive win following a 0-4 start to improve to 4-4 overall.
Earlier in the evening, the Vikings JV boys team remained unbeaten in conference play, winning its fifth consecutive contest with a 35-29 victory over the Mitchell JV Mountaineers, breaking a 28-28 tie late in the contest and converting free throws to clinch the victory.
The Vikings continue conference action with a matchup at Mountain Heritage on Feb. 2 and a home game on Feb. 4 with Madison.
