MILLER’S CREEK — Avery Vikings baseball entered its second full week of the 2023 and made a pair of road trips to West Wilkes High School to participate in a tournament that featured teams that included host West Wilkes, Watauga, Mount Airy and Alleghany high schools.
Alleghany 11, Avery 0 (5 inn.)
The Vikings took the field in the first game of the West Wilkes tournament against the Alleghany Trojans on Monday, March 6. The Big Red struggled to get anything going offensively following its five-run effort the previous week against Patton. Avery was unable to muster a hit off sterling Trojans starting pitcher Ivan Delp, who faced one batter more than the minimum through four innings, and reliever Caden Davis, who closed out the game with a hitless fifth inning as the game was called after four and a half innings due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Alleghany struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Vikings starter Landon Liner. Leadoff hitter Delp doubled, followed by a single from teammate Nick Rea. Alleghany’s Noah Lyon flew out to right field to score Delp with the game’s first run. A pair of walks and a number of wild pitches resulted in Rea, Connor Brown and Davis plating in the frame.
Avery’s Riley Isaacs led off the bottom of the first by reaching on an error and advanced to third base, but was stranded following a pair of groundouts to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard.
Alleghany batted around the lineup in the second inning and scored six times to increase its bulge to 10-0. The Trojans belted five hits in the frame, but also benefitted from a pair of Avery errors. Alleghany also demonstrated patience by drawing a pair of walks in the inning. Avery reliever Trent Wellborn came on in relief to complete the inning and finished the remainder of the contest on the mound.
Avery’s lineup was retired in order in the bottom of the second, third and fourth innings, as Delp recorded seven strikeouts during that span, including a striking out of the side in the bottom of the third.
Alleghany only managed one additional run off Wellborn, coming in the top of the third as a leadoff walk to Lyons was followed by a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and an error to bring Lyons home with the team’s 11th run. Avery designated hitter Landon Harmon was Avery’s second baserunner in the game, as he drew a leadoff walk against Davis to start the top of the fifth. Harmon was erased on a fielder’s choice from teammate Cole Singleton, who occupied first base with two outs. A strikeout closed the game and the Trojans victory.
Wellborn struck out four Alleghany hitters in relief, while the Avery lineup suffered 10 strikeouts from Trojan pitching in the game.
Mount Airy 21, Avery 0 (3 inn.)
Two afternoons later, the Big Red looked to shake off its performance against Alleghany while squaring off with a talented and athletic Mount Airy lineup. Fortunes on the scoreboard fared no better, though improvements were made both with plate discipline and handling the baseball on defense.
Avery found itself in a hole before it was even able to take its first swing of the bat, as the Granite Bears plated nine runs in the top of the first inning off Viking starter Josh Jackson. Each of the first four hitters of the MA lineup reached base via hit, including a two-run double by Cameryn Wilson and an RBI single by teammate Landon Cox. In all, Mount Airy rapped eight hits in the first inning as 13 batters came to the plate. Avery’s defense was shored up, however, as the club did not commit any errors in the frame to further assist its opponent.
Avery sought to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning when second baseman James Harris connected on a two-out single to right field, then stole second base. Harris was stranded when designated hitter Ethan Church flew out to centerfield to quell the threat.
Mount Airy kept its hitting shoes on in the top of the second by added five runs to its total off Jackson and reliever Brooks Berry. MA’s Brison George led off the inning by reaching on an error at shortstop, advanced on an Ashton Gwyn single and later scored when right fielder Ian Gallimore doubled to right center field. Two batters later, Wilson doubled to center with the bases loaded to bring in three additional runs as MA led 14-0 entering the bottom of the second.
Avery again appeared poised to score in their half of the second, as pinch hitter Kaleb Liner reached on an error at first base and advanced to second on a wild pitch. First baseman Bryson Whitley was hit by a pitch to put a pair of Vikings on base, but a groundout to pitcher closed the inning with no runs scored.
Mount Airy finished slamming the door on a win by added seven insurance runs in the top of the third inning. The big blow of the inning came by way of a grand slam to center field by MA’s Cox.
In its final time at bat, Avery again put a runner on base, as leadoff hitter Riley Isaacs singled to right field. Two flyouts and a strikeout followed, however, to close out the inning and end the game due to the NCHSAA mercy rule of a 20-run lead after three complete innings.
The Vikings look to right the ship this week on the diamond when it traveled to Rosman for its Western Highlands Conference opener early in the week, then will venture off the mountain and out of conference to Morganton to play Freedom on March 16. Avery will end the week by hosting Rosman in a rematch at Viking Field at 4 p.m. this Friday, March 17.
