Avery Baseball continues to seek its first win of the 2023 high school baseball season, as the club battled a pair of non-conference opponents last week. AHS traveled off the mountain to Morganton to take on Freedom High School on Monday, March 20, and returned home on Thursday, March 24, to face Wilkes Central High School in a game that had to be rescheduled from the previous day due to inclement weather.
The Viking offense showed punch and firepower in both matchups, but the loud bats of the Patriots and Eagles proved too much for Avery to overcome in a pair of losses that were called early due to the 10-run NCHSAA mercy rule.
Freedom 18, Avery 8 (six innings)
MORGANTON — Onslaughts of scored runs in the third and sixth innings served to sink the Viking ship in its contest at Freedom on Monday, March 20.
In the early going, it was the Viking bats that made the most noise, as Avery battered Freedom starting pitcher John Hackett for three runs in the top of the first inning. Riley Isaacs singled to lead off the game and advanced to second on a stolen base. Brooks Berry drew a walk to put two men on, and two hitters later designated hitter Ethan Church drew a walk to load the bases.
Avery continued to demonstrate patience at the plate, as hitters Cole Singleton, Kaleb Liner and Evan Robbins each drew walks on five pitches or less against the struggling Hackett, staking the Big Red to a 3-0 lead. The damage could have been greater, but Avery left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Berry took the hill to start for the Vikings, and worked his way out of a first-inning jam. Back-to-back singles from FHS hitters Emerson Miller and Carson Dyson, along with a wild pitch, put both runners in scoring position. First baseman Eli Thomas drew a walk to load the bases, but Berry induced a popout from Hackett to close the inning.
After batting around in the top of the first, Avery padded its lead with a run in the top of the second inning. Isaacs again reached base to open an inning, when he reached on an error at second base. Berry then walked, followed by a Trent Wellborn single as Isaacs scored. Church was hit by a pitch, then Freedom made a defensive play to save another run as Berry was thrown out attempting to advance, serving to prevent an even bigger inning from the Big Red. Nevertheless, Avery took a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Freedom plated its first run of the game, as Jace Duckworth led off the inning by reaching on an Avery error. Two batters later, FHS second baseman Johan Griggs also reached on a Viking gaffe, and Duckworth was able to score, narrowing Avery’s lead to 4-1 entering the third inning.
The Viking bats showed no signs of letting up in the top of the third, as the Vikings batted around its order in the frame, scoring four additional runs. Evan Robbins laced a one-out single and stole second base, and was followed by walks drawn by both Bryson Whitley and Isaacs. Berry came through with an RBI base hit, and the next Viking Wellborn reached on a Patriots error. Church and Singleton each also drew walks in the inning as the Vikings expanded its advantage to 8-1, but Avery again was unable to plate additional runs, as the Vikings were retired leaving the bases loaded, something which proved costly later in the game as the Freedom lineup came to life.
In the bottom of the third, FHS roared back, as 12 batters came to the plate as part of an eight-run inning. Avery pitching issued three walks in the frame, with a pair of defensive errors and a wild pitch, along with three hits by Freedom at key moments led Freedom to take its first lead of the game at 9-8.
Freedom senior relief pitcher Anthony Frasca, who came on in the top of the second inning, settled down in the fourth inning, retiring the Viking lineup in order as the home team seized momentum. The Patriots picked up a pair of runs off Avery reliever Josh Jackson in the bottom of the fourth as FHS edged out its lead to 11-8 going to the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the frame, Freedom was held scoreless, but Avery could not capitalize in its turn at bat when trying to erase the Patriot lead. A one-out double by Wellborn, a Freedom defensive error and sacrifice by AHS’s Oak Markland helped Avery to put two runners in scoring position, but a two-out strikeout helped the home team to keep its slim three-run lead. Freedom also was unable to take advantage of a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the inning.
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth, as the Patriots offense clicked into gear to plate seven additional runs off relievers Jackson and Whitley. Freedom rapped four hits in the inning, but also took advantage of an Avery error, a hit batsman and drew five walks to score enough runs in the inning to trigger the 10-run mercy rule to end the game.
Isaacs scored three runs for Avery in the game, while Berry scored twice and reached base safely three times. Wellborn laced a pair of hits, with runs scored by Church, Robbins and Whitley.
Wilkes Central 17, Avery 6 (five innings)
NEWLAND — Avery returned to the friendly confines of Viking Field on Thursday, March 23, for a home contest with visiting Wilkes Central High School. The teams were originally scheduled to play the previous day, but rain forced its postponement to a sunny and mild Thursday afternoon on the diamond.
Wilkes Central jumped out to an early lead against Avery right-handed starting pitcher Landon Harmon. An error to lead off the game, was followed by an RBI double from Central’s Trey Mayberry. Two batters later, cleanup hitter Cam Key ripped a three-run home run over the short fence in right field to give the Eagles a 4-0 advantage. Central looked poised to continue to pad its lead, but a lineout double play turned by AHS shortstop Kaleb Liner quelled the rally.
Avery tried to cut into the WC lead in the bottom of the inning. Riley Isaacs led off with a base hit, stole second base and advanced to third on a Brooks Berry single to put runner on the corners with no outs. Avery could not capitalize, however, and both runners were left stranded at inning’s end.
Wilkes Central plated a single run in the top of the second to make the score 5-0. A Viking error put leadoff hitter Jackson Buchanan on base, who proceeded to steal second. He then scored on a fielder’s choice for the fifth team run. Avery answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second, when Cole Singleton reached on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and groundout, then scored on a Harmon RBI single.
WC continued to put runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third, scoring five times in the frame to build a 10-1 lead. Five Eagles laced base hits in the inning against Harmon and relief pitcher Trent Wellborn.
In its time at bat in the bottom of the third, the Vikings responded with four runs to draw to within 10-5. Three consecutive base hits from Wellborn, Ethan Church and Kaleb Liner spurred the inning, with a Robbins RBI single adding punch to the lineup.
Wilkes Central swung the pendulum of momentum in its favor for the final time in the top of the fourth, blowing open the game by posting seven runs on six hits, while sending 12 hitters to the plate to increase its lead to 17-5.
Avery added one run in the bottom of the fourth when Wellborn led off with a single and scored on a Singleton RBI single to right field. Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth and final inning, as the game was called after five innings due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
The Vikings return to action this week with three games: a home game with Draughn on March 28, a non-conference game at Hampton on March 30 and a road rematch with Draughn on Friday, March 31.
