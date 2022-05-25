GREENSBORO — Avery Track and Field sent a dozen athletes to NC A&T University on Saturday, May 21, for the NCHSAA 1A Track and Field Championships.
Girls
Avery’s Lillie Ward competed in the 300-meter hurdles, where she placed fourth in the championship final with a time of 52.08 seconds. In the 4x200-meter relay event, the Lady Vikings quartet of Abby Burleson, Marisol Guzman, Renn Herdklotz and Carter Peterson placed 11th overall with a time of 1:54.18 in the championship final.
Avery’s Burleson also represented the Big Red in the girls pole vault, placing in the top 10 in the event.
The Swain County women led the way in the 1A Women’s Championship Meet. The Maroon Devils managed to hold off North Rowan by an 80-77 margin to win the program’s third team title and second in a row. Amelia Rogers was the lone Maroon Devil to win an individual event championship, earning the top spot in the Pole Vault by clearing 10’ 00”. The Maroon Devils also won a state title in the 4x800-Meter Relay as Amaya Hicks, Gracie Monteigh, and Mazie Helpman passed off the baton to Arizona Blankenship who brought home the win in 10:05.85.
There were two 1A State Meet records that fell in the meet. Zoie Shuler from Robbinsville set a new 1A Meet Record in the Triple Jump as she crossed 39’ 09.25” on her best attempt of the day. Her mark surpassed the performance of 39’ 4” set by Louisburg’s Vanisha Wilshire in 2015. Shuler also won the Long Jump with a best mark of 18’ 07” in the meet.
The other 1A Meet record to fall was in the 800-Meter Run, as Highland Tech’s Lauren Tolbert cruised to a time of 2:09.37 eclipsing the previous 1A Meet Record of 2:12.26 set by Community School of Davidson star Malia Ellington in 2015.
Tolbert was phenomenal in the meet. In addition to breaking the 800-Meter 1A meet record, she claimed wins in the 100 and 200 Meter Dashes. Tolbert sprinted to times of 12.54 and 25.27 seconds respectively in those three victories. She was named the 1A Women’s Meet Most Outstanding Performer for her efforts.
North Rowan’s runner-up team was led by a pair of double-event winners, Brittany Ellis and Tai’lah Ward. Ellis claimed the gold in both throwing events, the shot put and the discus. Ellis tossed 37’ 02” in the shot put and hurled the discus 107’ 03” on her best attempt.
Brittany Bickerstaff from Riverside-Martin was a two-event winner as well. Bickerstaff dominated the long-distance disciplines winning both the 1600 Meters and the 3200 Meters. Bickerstaff trucked off a time of 5:12.30 in the 1600 Meters and finished the 3200 Meter Run in just 11:14.47.
In team standings, Avery tied for 30th place overall with five team points.
Boys
Avery’s boys competitors offered a strong showing at the state championships at Belk Track. Viking freshman Silas Garceau earned a top-10 finish in the boys 300-meter hurdles, finishing ninth overall in a time of 43.45 seconds. In the pole vault, teammate John Gragg competed, clearing more than 10 feet on the bar but did not place.
In relay competition, the Vikings 4x400-meter relay team consisting of Elijah Holtsclaw, Will Stanford, Jack Crenshaw and Bray Guest placed fourth overall in the state, crossing the tape in a time of 3:38.71.
Mountain Island Charter cruised to an easy victory in the 1A Men’s team competition, beating second place Union Academy by a 99-52 margin. The Raptors were brilliant in the meet winning five events outright, including a pair of relay races. The Raptors were led by Trevin Moyer who won the 100-Meter Dash as well as the 200- and 400-Meter dashes. Moyer rolled to victory in the 100 Meters with a time of 10.66 seconds. He clipped the tape in 21.78 and 46.97 seconds, respectively, in the 200 and 400 Meter events.
There was one 1A State Meet Record that fell during the day’s action. Swain County’s Matthew Gray sailed over the bar at 15’ 02” on his best clearance of the day in the Pole Vault, setting a new 1A record at the State Meet. His performance bested the mark of 15’ 01” established by Polk County’s Jake Justice in 2019.
Corvian Community’s Jacob Fiorillo won a pair of individual events, claiming victory in the 1600- and 3200-Meter Runs. Fiorillo was dominant in the 3200, completing the distance in 9:57.40 while he knocked out the 1600 Meters in just 4:27.79.
Robbinsville’s Brock Adams also doubled in the meet, picking up gold medals in the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles. Adams time in the 110 Meter Hurdle course was 15.54 seconds, while he completed the 300 Meter layout in 40.43 seconds.
In the team competition, the Vikings placed 35th out of 47 schools with six team points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.