NEWLAND — To close out a season unlike any other in school history due to the ongoing pandemic, the Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team capped its abbreviated 2020-21 season by honoring its seniors prior to the team’s matchup against rival Mitchell at Viking Gym on Monday, Feb. 15.
Playing on emotion, the Vikings hung tough with the red-hot Mountaineers for the first half of its matchup, but Mitchell’s multiple weapons proved too much over the long haul, as MHS defeated Avery by a 93-62 final score.
In pregame festivities, Avery’s four seniors, Silas Barinowski, Troy Hoilman, David McCollum and Trent Whitelock, were recognized and honored for their contributions to the Viking basketball program.
Avery head basketball coach Cody Frady shared how each senior has been a valuable contributor to the team and its development within his program during his tenure.
“Silas really grew as a terrific leader. I got here at the start of his sophomore year and he has really matured over the years. I’m really proud of what he’s done. David is the kind of guy who leads by example. We could always count on David to play hard and give his best effort, and I’m really going to miss having him,” Frady said. “Trent Whitelock was kind of a late addition who came in at the beginning of last year. It can be really hard for a new guy to come in and kind of mesh with a group, but Trent pulled that off really nicely. Trent was well liked by his teammates and played really hard. Troy Hoilman, I can’t say enough good things about Troy. He is a leader on and off the court, and he outworks almost any kid I’ve ever seen. He’s got an incredibly bright future.”
Following the pregame ceremony, the Vikings played inspired basketball as it sought to earn its first victory of the year at the expense of the neighboring Mountaineers, led by the emotion and talent of its seniors. Barinowski, who torched Mitchell in a four-overtime thriller on Tommy Burleson Court a season ago, tapped into that hot shooting stroke again, as he scored 12 first-half points. Hoilman scored four baskets for eight points in the half, while McCollum and guard Logan Gilliam scored six points apiece through two quarters.
Mitchell demonstrated why it was the hottest team in the conference, however, as it relied on stalwarts Ty Turbyfill and Caius Arrington. Turbyfill scored 14 points in the half, while Arrington, a WHC Player of the Year candidate, poured in 15 points in the half. The Mountaineers held a narrow 21-19 lead after the first quarter of play, but managed to build a working margin of 10 points by halftime at 45-35.
Both teams shot greater than 50 percent from the floor in the opening half, but Mitchell built its lead primarily from the free-throw line, where it connected on 10-of-14 shots at the charity stripe while Avery missed its lone foul shot of the half.
As the second half played out, Mitchell’s weaponry continued to consistently connect with the basket at an alarming pace. Though Avery attempted to keep up, primarily through Barinowski and Hoilman’s combined 14 points in the period, the Mountaineers continued to find varied sources for points, including four baskets from center Cole Sparks and a pair of three-pointers from Ty Pitman, helping to extend the MHS lead to 71-53 after three quarters.
The Mountaineers closed the game by outscoring Avery 22-9 over the final two quarters to complete the 31-point win.
Mitchell prevailed through its deft shooting touch, as the team made almost as many shots as Avery attempted. Mitchell made 31 of its 55 shot attempts (56 percent), while Avery connected on 54 percent of its attempts (18-of-33).
Barinowski led the Vikings with 21 points, with 17 points from Hoilman. McCollum and Gilliam scored eight points each. Arrington paced Mitchell with a game-high 30 points, including the scoring of his 1,000th career point during the game. Turbyfill added 17 points, as Pitman chipped in with 16 points, Tim Hollifield scored nine points and Cole Sparks added eight.
“It’s been a pretty difficult season with COVID and we haven’t been able to get a whole lot of traction. We’ve missed guys at various points and people have been quarantined, and the guys have been a little bit down on themselves coming into the game. We just tried to preach to the players to have fun, because if you aren’t having fun, why do it?” Frady said. “From a technical standpoint we tried to kind of dial back our help-side defense because of Caius who is really, really good. To be as big as he is, he drives the ball and also dishes and really picks defenses apart, so we decided that we were going to guard him straight up and not help to try to prevent him from creating shots for his teammates. It seemed to work well early, but a phantom technical foul called on our bench late in the first quarter seemed to deflate us a little bit. I’m proud of the guys and I’m proud of their effort.”
Though the team completed its abbreviated 13-game season without a victory, Frady explained that wins and losses on a scoreboard aren’t the only measure of a team’s growth and success as players and as a unit.
“Success can take many forms, and my guys continued to play hard and stay focused the entire season. That speaks to their character. Without having a true preseason or offseason and not getting in a camp this summer and doing a lot of things that would have helped us build our chemistry, my guys continued to fight all the way to the end,” Frady added. “A lot of people didn’t get to finish their season or get to have a season at all, and the fact that we were able to play as many games as we did was a great thing for those seniors.”
