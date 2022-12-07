After a split in its first two basketball games during Thanksgiving week to open the regular season, the Avery Vikings boys varsity basketball team took the floor three times last week, including a pair of matchups at home, to get into the flow of the 2022-23 schedule.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Avery welcomed Cloudland (Tenn.) to Viking Gym, leading early and holding off a late ‘Landers charge to earn a 62-48 win. Three evenings later, Avery traveled to rival Watauga to take on the Pioneers. The Big Red held a double-digit first-half lead only to have the Pioneers storm back on its home floor to upend the Vikings by a final score of 76-62. In a rare Saturday showcase, Avery quickly regrouped on December 3 to host West Lincoln, seizing a second half lead and holding off a Rebels comeback bid for a 62-57 win.
Avery 62, Cloudland 48
NEWLAND — Avery opened its matchup on fire with the Highlanders, as the team ran out to a 19-2 lead en route to a 19-4 advantage after one quarter of play. A pair of Avery’s Landons, Landon Ingham and Landon Hughes, scored seven points each in the period, as the Vikings were crashing the boards and setting the pace of the contest.
The Highlanders warmed up and found their offensive rhythm over the course of the second quarter, however, pouring in 22 points in the frame. Defensively, however, CHS could not slow down the Avery attack through the remainder of the first half. Ingham added another pair of three-pointers and 10 overall points in the period, while the versatile duo of Landon Hughes and brother Lukas Hughes combined for 18 total points in the first half, lifting the Big Red to a 21-point second quarter and a 40-26 halftime lead.
Over the course of the third quarter, Cloudland threatened to tighten up the score, as it managed to narrow the margin to 10 points on multiple occasions. CHS’s Ryan Sexton scored five of his team-high 17 points in the stanza while the Vikings were limited to just eight points in the third period. Cloudland could only cut the Avery lead to 11 by quarter’s end, however, at 48-37 entering the final eight minutes of action.
Each time Cloudland was poised to make a run at erasing Avery’s lead, the Vikings offense found an answer, mostly in the form of Ingham, who tallied three baskets in the fourth quarter and sank a pair of free throws as part of a game-high 29-point performance. Outside of Ingham’s offense, the Vikings managed just three buckets in the fourth quarter. Cloudland’s Sexton scored three baskets in the final period, but the rest of the club was held by the AHS defense to only five total points to secure the non-conference win.
The Vikings connected on 48% shooting from the floor in the win (24-for-50), while connecting on 10-of-17 free throws. Cloudland shot 37.3% from the floor (19-for-51), and made 5-of-16 three-point shots. The ‘Landers were also only 5-for-14 from the free-throw line in the contest.
Ingham was 11-for-13 from the field, including a perfect 9-for-9 from inside the arc, for 29 points, adding six rebounds and two assists. Lukas Hughes added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists from Landon Hughes.
Jacob Street was the only other Cloudland player in double figures scoring with 10 points.
In JV boys action, the Vikings defeated the JV Highlanders by a 45-22 final score. Oak Markland paced the Viking JVs with nine points, with seven points from Weston Woody, six point from Silas Garceau and five points from Cain Hart.
Watauga 76, Avery 62
BOONE — Watauga’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball squads defeated their home floor against Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2. The varsity Pioneers won 76-62 after overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit.
Avery came into the matchup on a two-game win streak, while Watauga was still 1-0 following a comeback win against Shelby on Nov. 23.
The bleachers inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium were packed with hometown fans as well as a large contingent of traveling Vikings fans — including a vibrant student section to rival Watauga’s own.
Initially, the Pioneers’ home opener did not go according to plan. Avery had success in crashing the glass early on, racking up rebounds and often earning multiple shot attempts per possession. For the Vikings, six-foot, six-inch center Mason Bailey, who had missed the previous contest against Cloudland, racked up 10 points in just the first quarter, several of which came from offensive rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter, Avery held a 22-14 lead over the Pioneers, and that soon ballooned to 28-17 midway through the second period. At that point, Pioneers head coach Bryson Payne called a timeout to talk it over with his athletes.
“We talked about how we got to buckle down and do the things that we’ve been practicing,” Payne said. “We really needed to box out better, and we were forcing a lot of tough shots in the first half. And once we started looking for those inside outs we started knocking those things down and that’s when the run really really took off. But we had some foul trouble in the first half as well and had some some guys step up (off the bench) and play really big for us in the first half. But I’m really proud of the way the guys finished tonight.”
After the timeout, Watauga went on a 13-6 run to close out the first half. WHS senior Grant Morrison helped spur the run with two 3-pointers. At halftime, the visiting Vikings could only lay claim to a 34-30 lead.
“All credit to Avery, they do a really good job of rebounding and crashing the boards,” Payne said. “They crashed the boards really hard. And we just kind of said, ‘We’ve got to box out better’ and it worked, so I need to give credit to these guys that came out and really did it.”
The Pioneers came out of the gate hot to start the second half, with sophomore guard Maddox Greene and senior wing Wyatt Keller being key contributors along with Morrison.
Midway through the third, Morrison hit a three-pointer to put the Pioneers up 47-36. Counting from the point in which Watauga had been down by 11 midway through the second, the home team exploded for a 30-8 scoring run.
Keller showed an affinity for a spot out on the wing from which he drained multiple threes to close out the quarter and put the Pioneers up 52-44. Yet the short break did not slow the senior as he drained two more 3-pointers from the exact same spot to open up the fourth quarter and extend Watauga’s lead.
With a combination of stingy defense and strong rebounding, and aided by clutch free throws from Morrison and Greene, the Pioneers were able to generally maintain possession of the ball and never let the Vikings get back into a rhythm like in the first half. Morrison and Keller ended up as the leading scorers, with 21 and 20 points, respectively.
The majority of Keller’s 20 points came from the six 3-pointers he knocked down, all but one of which came from the exact same spot on the wing.
Ingham and Bailey were the 1-2 punch for the Vikings offensively against the Pioneers. Ingham scored a team-high 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting, to go with four rebounds. Bailey added 18 points on seven field goals, with four rebounds. Jack Crenshaw added eight points and six rebounds. Lukas Hughes led the Big Red with nine rebounds.
Prior to the varsity game, the junior varsity team defeated the Vikings as well, by a final score of 63-32.
Avery 62, West Lincoln 57
NEWLAND — Following a tough loss in Boone the previous evening, Avery returned home to welcome visiting West Lincoln to Tommy Burleson Court. Avery’s offense got off to a slow start as West Lincoln built a 9-6 lead after one quarter of play. The Vikings were forced to contend throughout the evening with Rebels guard Jordan Truesdale, who tallied five in the opening stanza, 10 points total in the first half, and led the club in scoring overall with a game-high 27 points.
In the second quarter, the teams remained neck-and-neck on the scoreboard, as the inside play of Avery’s Bailey, who scored four baskets and eight points in the first half, helped to bolster the Vikings offense. Crenshaw tallied five points in the second quarter, including a three-pointer, while teammate Brooks Berry came off the bench to drain a three-pointer in the stanza as the Big Red took a slim 26-25 lead into the halftime break.
Avery outscored West 16-9 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 42-34 entering the fourth quarter behind three baskets from Ingham and two Elijah Holtsclaw baskets.
West Lincoln’s Truesdale tried to keep his club in striking distance, as he scored 12 points in the final stanza and teammate Gideon Allen scored seven of his 14 points in the second half. With Avery hanging onto a three-point lead at 60-57, a pair of missed Viking free throws gave West an opportunity to potentially tie the game with less than 10 seconds to play, but West’s Allen had the ball slip from his hands on a shot attempt, which Avery’s Ingham recovered and was sent to the foul line. Ingham sank both free throws to clinch the five-point win.
Bailey scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings in the win, while Ingham scored 16 points (13 in the second half) and nine points from Crenshaw and seven points from Lukas Hughes.
Avery’s JV boys game made it a sweep with a victory over West Lincoln in the junior varsity boys contest earlier in the evening.
Avery (3-2) returns to action this week with home games against Saint Stephen’s (Dec. 6) and Ashe County (Friday, Dec. 9).
Patrick McCormack contributed reporting for this story.
