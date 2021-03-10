NEWLAND — In a season unlike any other, a trio of Avery players stood out and have been recognized with All-Conference honors from the Western Highlands Conference league of athletic directors.
In girls basketball, a pair of seniors, Reagan Hughes and Alexis Stines, were honored as All-Conference team members. Hughes, a six-foot senior, was a force on the glass rebounding the basketball and was a consistent shooter for the Lady Vikings while also, along with Stines, providing leadership on the floor to a young Big Red roster. Hughes led Avery with 17 points in a Lady Viking 57-52 conference win over Owen on January 27 and was a consistently reliable defender for the Lady Vikings club.
Stines, a five-foot, seven-inch senior, provided steady offensive leadership and was a sharpshooter from long distance for the Lady Vikings, scoring double figures on multiple occasions to help spark the Avery offense while playing aggressive defense that translated into many turnovers and scoring chances for teammates over the course of the season.
Avery senior Troy Hoilman was the lone individual named to the All-Conference team for the Vikings boys basketball team. The six-foot, two-inch forward/center patrolled the paint defensively and played with a nose for the basketball, often battling with opponents under the basket for loose basketballs and using his strength to find scoring opportunities underneath the goal while also showing a deft scoring touch with mid-range jumpers on the offensive end of the floor.
The full All-WHC teams for both the boys and girls, as well as individual awards, as are follows:
Girls:
Player of the Year: Hannah Tipton, Mountain Heritage
Offensive Player of the Year: Paige Johnson, Mitchell
Defensive Player of the Year Jill Pittman, Mitchell
Coach of the Year: Zack McCartha, Mitchell
Avery: Reagan Hughes, Alexis Stines
Madison: Leah Sawyer, Cara Shelton
Mitchell: Savannah Banks, Marley Cloer, Chandra Jenkins, Paige Johnson, Jill Pittman, Reagan Sparks
Mountain Heritage: Ivy McGee, Kaydence Kooles, Hannah Tipton, Keira Wilson, Kennedy Wilson
Owen: Carly Hancock, Hannah Larios
Polk County: Kristen Hall, Sara Muse, Marissa Twitty
Boys
Player of the Year: Caius Arrington, Mitchell
Offensive Player of the Year: Dominique Carson, Polk County
Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Higgins, Mountain Heritage
Coach of the Year: Hank Newson, Mountain Heritage
Avery: Troy Hoilman
Madison: Caden Hilemon, Gannon Kooles
Mitchell: Caius Arrington, Tim Hollifield, Ty Pitman, Jeremy Sparks
Mountain Heritage: Sage Austin, Avery Crane, Logan Higgins, Gabe Silvers, Max Smoker
Owen: Dequan Boyce, Hunter Inabinett
Polk County: Brett Bagwell, Dominique Carson, Wesley Royster, Tyler Staley
