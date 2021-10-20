NEWLAND — If recent offseason successes of local students on the basketball floor is any indication, the future for the Avery High School hoops program is bright indeed.
Coach Joe Ingham took his group of players to Winston-Salem for a travel basketball tournament earlier this month, capturing a second-place overall finish in a field that featured top travel teams from across the state and region.
“We’ve gone to tournaments about every other week for the past month. The boys are playing really well and improving. They played one game this week which was as well as we’ve played in some time. We defeated a team by around 30 points and just played really good basketball,” Ingham explained.
The group comprising the team is made up of several members who have been playing basketball together for a number of years. That continuity has lent itself to success on the hardwood and is showing up with victories on the floor.
“This is probably the best group of kids that I’ve ever been around as far as coaching goes. They really are like a group of brothers. There’s no jealousy, they’re all in it together as a team. We don’t really have one standout player that we rely on to score all the points. The scoring is evenly distributed and the boys are all excited on the bench and cheering for who is in the game. They have just great chemistry and play really well together. They share the ball and they all sacrifice individually for the good of the team.”
The team has played in Winston-Salem, as well as in Mount Airy and in Hickory over the course of the past several weeks, facing some top competition.
“This weekend we came in second place, and the only team we lost to twice was a team from Charlotte that had players who had been playing together for the past four or five years,” Ingham said. “Several teams we played were part of a Pro Skills basketball program, which I believe is a nationwide program. We play some good teams, a lot of good AAU travel teams. We’ve seen teams from different parts of the state and the country.”
According to Ingham, it stands to reason that the challenge of stiff competition will continue to install a drive to improve and succeed from his own team, and he has witnessed firsthand how the process has helped the local Avery team step up its game to raise the competitive bar.
“A lot of these teams we’re playing are coming from larger areas and are drawing from a much larger pool of talent, so you’re playing teams with a lot of high-quality players, which helps improve us,” Ingham explained. “We’re playing a lot of fast teams, which is helping us in our decision making, as far as making good passes. We’ve seen a really big improvement on the defensive end, as we’re playing a lot of talent which prevents our boys from being lazy on defense, so they’re stepping up to the task and building their fundamentals when it comes to moving their feet, sliding and getting in front of people to stop the ball. Our help defense has improved, and you’re really beginning to see all facets of the game with higher level competition. In those situations, you’re either going to shrink or you’re going to rise to the occasion, and our boys have been rising up and playing really well together and in every game, regardless of whether we win or lose.”
Ingham shared how the commitment of parents and supporters help make it possible for local students to play travel sports at the high school, middle school and youth levels.
“This group of parents have stepped up and been extremely supportive in attending games with a great turnout. They’ve always been there to help, whether it’s with money for a tournament or to pitch in to buy drinks for the kids. Virtually every parent has come to me to tell me that if anyone needs anything to let them know,” Ingham said. “The basketball community in Avery County with coaches from other levels are always interested in how the team’s doing and coming out to support them, and we try to support them when we can. The high school basketball team has helped with a fundraiser. The community support is large and has helped our boys, and they are excited to play every opportunity they get. We’re really proud of these boys.”
High school basketball in Avery County begins with its opening day of practice (for non-football players) on Monday, Oct. 25.
