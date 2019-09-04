BANNER ELK — On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Avery County Shrine Club held the Bobby McLean Memorial Golf Tournament at Sugar Mountain Golf Club.
Each year, the event is held annually to raise money for the Shriners Hospital in order to assist children that find themselves in need of medical treatment.
The event began at 8:30 a.m. on a sunny Saturday morning with 64 total golfers in attendance comprising 16 teams, nearly at the total capacity of the tournament.
The event not only consisted of a golf tournament, but also involved a lunch and a raffle for those in attendance.
While this event happens yearly, this marks the first year that it was named after local Shriner Bobby McLean, who served as a member in Avery. In years prior, the event has been named the Avery County Shrine Club Tournament, but this is the first year of the name change.
“Bobby McLean, a Shriner, was instrumental in the carrying out of the golf tournament in years past, and the club decided that it would be something worthy of him to give it the name of Bobby McLean Memorial Golf Tournament,” said Clayton Harpold, president of the Avery County Shrine Club.
McLean was a Mason before becoming a Shriner and worked avidly for local children within the community, according to his wife, Thelma McLean.
“These people give so much of themselves,” Thelma said. “It is powerful and very generous of these men. He would be so proud of what happened here today.”
The event is held annually on Labor Day weekend and expected to raise between $3,000 and $7,000 for the community of children in need.
For more information, visit Avery County Shrine Club on Facebook.
