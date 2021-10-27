NEWLAND — For much of the first half of its Senior Night contest against Owen, the Avery Vikings football team struggled to get into offensive rhythm.
The Warhorses built a 20-3 early third quarter lead, but the Big Red clawed its way back into the game behind a strong defensive effort and offensive execution to tie the game at 26-26 midway through the fourth quarter. A 15-play, 80-yard Owen drive on the last possession of the game left the Warhorses with one final play, however, and Owen quarterback Alex Sanchez connected on a touchdown pass to Eli Lanter as time expired, handing the Vikings a 32-26 defeat and dropping AHS to 1-8 for the season and 1-4 in conference play.
“It’s another one that we let get away. I still believe that we’re a lot better team than our record indicates,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said following the game. “You are what your record is, I guess, but we believe we could have easily won five or six games at this point. We can’t seem to do it when we have to. There were some big plays in the game. They rushed for a lot of yards and we had a hard time stopping the run game.”
Owen outgained Avery 455-278 in yards of total offense for the game, while the Warhorses ran 69 plays versus Avery’s 46 plays. Viking quarterback Will Stanford completed 17-of-25 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Chad Giarrusso carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards, adding a receiving touchdown. Logan Gilliam caught five passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns.
Owen gained 412 rushing yards and Will Johnson was the workhorse for the Warhorses, as he amassed 215 yards on 29 carries, scoring once. Sanchez added 97 yards on 15 carries, with 40 yards on six carries by Cadyn Cook. Avery was 1-of-8 on third-down conversions for the game, as Owen held a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession.
Prior to the contest, Avery High School held Senior Night festivities with senior athletes from a number of fall sports recognized. The following seniors were honored for their athletic contribution to the school’s respective programs:
Football — Levi Andrews, Dakota Hoilman, J’Leyn Hoilman, Lane Hoilman, John Lee, Aiden Russell, Adrian Shook, JC Stout, Mason Thomas and Zach Vance
Cross Country — Brook Cheuvront, Josie Naumowich and Ethan Shell
Cheerleading — Mattie Cantrell, Destiny Love and Mari Maya
Band — Kya Adams, Carly Benfield, Maddie Buchanan, Brook Cheuvront, Ryan Clark, Harley Eggers, Yvette Fay, Jeremy Hodges, Sawyer Houston, Lizbeth Munoz/Astello and Blake Ward
Once the game began, both teams punted with their opening possessions and the Warhorses broke the ice on the scoreboard in the latter stages of the first quarter, as a six-play, 52-yard drive was capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez to Lanter. A Jacob King PAT gave the visitors a 7-0 lead at the 3:12 mark of the first period.
Following an Avery three-and-out, Owen scored on the first play of the second quarter when Johnson jaunted past the VIkings defense for a 65-yard touchdown run, propelling Owen to a 14-0 lead.
Avery’s offense struggled mightily throughout the first half, as five of its six possessions ended with punts. Despite the setbacks, Avery’s defense continued to play inspired football, as Owen was stymied on fourth-down plays its next two offensive series.
The Vikings were able to build some momentum in the closing minutes of the first half, marching 44 yards over 10 plays. The drive stalled inside the Owen red zone, however, but Avery was able to put points on the scoreboard when Giarrusso split the uprights on a 34-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining in the half, leaving the Warhorses with a 14-3 lead at halftime.
With its late score to close the half, Avery sought to continue building on the positive momentum and narrow its deficit, but the Warhorses landed the first big play of the second half, as Sanchez took the opening kickoff of the third quarter from his own 5-yard line and used blocks to dart through the Avery special teams for a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. The PAT failed, but Owen increased its lead to 20-3 less than 15 seconds into the second half.
“The back breaker was probably the kickoff return,” Bryan added. “That’s seven points that we’re just giving away.”
The Vikings shook off the Owen punch on its ensuing drive to open the half, as Giarrusso broke loose on a 47-yard run that set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stanford to Gilliam. A mishap on the point-after attempt turned fortuitous for the Big Red as well, as Giarrusso corralled a loose snap and completed a pass to Stanford for a two-point conversion to draw to within 20-11 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
OHS went exclusively to its running game on its possession following Avery’s latest score, driving 60 yards over 12 rushing attempts, capped by a 1-yard Cadyn Cook plunge across the goal line. Another PAT failed, leaving Owen’s lead at 26-11 with 3:46 remaining in the stanza.
Avery built on the success of its previous scoring drive and continued finding positive plays. Three runs by Stanford netted 33 yards, and the Vikings reached the end zone when Stanford screen passed to Giarrusso for a 27-yard touchdown. A two-point pass from Stanford to Gilliam cut the Owen lead to 26-19 as the teams entered the fourth quarter.
“Chad did a great job with that screen pass that he took in for the touchdown,” Bryan said.
Needing to regain possession of the football, Owen attempted to shorten the game, running the ball on 10 consecutive plays, advancing to the Viking 10-yard line. The Big Red bowed its neck, however, stuffing Owen’s Johnson on a 4th-and-1 play to get the ball back into the offense’s hands.
Avery quickly matriculated the ball downfield. Stanford immediately connected with Elijah Holtsclaw to pick up 25 yards, then Stanford found Gilliam for 16 yards. Three plays later, Stanford picked up low snap and fired a dart to an open Gilliam, who raced behind the Owen secondary for a 48-yard touchdown. Giarrusso’s PAT tied the game at 26-26 with 6:34 to play in the game.
The Vikings touchdown proved to be the final opportunity the offense would have to possess the football. On its ensuing drive, Owen used 15 plays to advance 80 yards. Following 11 consecutive running plays and a personal foul penalty against the Vikings moved the football inside the Avery 25, Owen ran two additional times before taking a timeout with one second to play, setting up its final pass play for the deciding score.
“I thought that we did some good things. I think Levi (Andrews) did a heck of a job on defense making a lot of tackles. I thought Will (Stanford) played probably his best game at quarterback overall. His completion percentage was 68 percent, and that included three drops. He threw three touchdowns and played well. Bottom line is that we had some penalties that hurt us. What also got us was that we only snapped the ball 16 times offensively in the second half, and they controlled the football the entire second half. We were still able to tie it up with the pass to Logan (Gilliam), and our defense had a great goal line stand right before that, which we really needed and was a positive thing for the defense.”
Avery will close its regular season schedule this Friday, Oct. 29, when it travels to Ledger to take on the rival Mitchell Mountaineers in the annual Border Battle Classic. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
