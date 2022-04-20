Avery Baseball sought to put its pitching, offense and defense together in a pair of conference clashes last week at Viking Gym. The Big Red played host to the two newest conference schools, as Rosman came calling to Avery on Tuesday, April 12, and Draughn visited the Vikings on Thursday, April 14.
Rosman 10, Avery 6
NEWLAND — Avery outscored Rosman by a 6-3 margin over the final four innings of its encounter on a chilly and drizzly afternoon at ACHS, but Rosman’s seven unanswered runs over the first three innings of the contest proved to be enough of a cushion as the Tigers scratched out a four-run victory.
The Tigers opened the scoring with three first-inning runs off Avery starter Josh Jackson. Cole Swangim reached on an error, and a Gavin Marlow single and Aaron Eubanks’ two-RBI double put RHS out front 3-0 after one-half inning.
Avery was unable to take advantage of a two-out walk issued by Rosman starter Alex Moody, leaving the score unchanged. Jackson retired the Tigers in order in the second inning with the help of a double play, but the Vikings were unable to take advantage of a prime opportunity in the bottom of the frame. An Ethan Church leadoff single and Josh Jackson being hit by a pitch put Avery’s first two batters on base. A Cole Singleton walk loaded the bases with one out, but a fielder’s choice and strikeout left the bases loaded and Avery scoreless.
Rosman’s offense revived when its lineup turned over in the top of the third. Two walks, an error and a hit batsman was followed by a Moody single that helped RHS muster a four-run inning and increase its advantage to 7-0 and chasing Jackson from the mound after 2.2 innings of work. Brooks Berry came on in relief and closed out the inning. Avery’s bats were silenced during the bottom of the third, as the side was retired in order.
Berry provided a pitching spark for the Vikings with his entry into the contest, as he started the top of the fourth inning and struck out the side. Avery’s offense seemed to feed off the momentum in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to 7-3. A Church leadoff single, a Jackson walk and an RBI double by Bryson Whitley helped put Avery on the board, while an error by the Rosman defense also helped the Viking cause.
Rosman scratched a run across the plate in the fifth inning, capitalizing on an Andrew Stamey leadoff double and steal of third base to score on a Bradley McCall base hit, making the score 8-3. Avery put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but a caught stealing took the wind out of the Viking offensive sails and quelled the threat.
The Tigers added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning. A base hit by Swangim opened the frame, with a pair of walks and a base hit off Avery reliever Kevin Carter helped to plate Swangim and teammate Carson Lyday to push RHS to a 10-3 lead. The Vikings managed to get one of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth, as Whitley reached on an error and came around to score following a Singleton base on balls and a base hit by Riley Isaacs. Avery left two runners stranded on the base paths to prevent further cutting into the RHS margin, however, leaving the score at 10-4 entering the final frame.
Carter and the Avery defense held Rosman scoreless in the top of the seventh, then went to work during its final at-bat of the contest. A leadoff walk to Logan Gilliam and a one-out walk to Jackson put two runners on. Two batters later, Singleton reached on an error at third base helping to score a run, while Isaacs also reached base on an error to plate Jackson. Singleton also attempted to score on the play, but was thrown out at the plate to end the contest.
Church was 3-for-4 at the plate in the game for Avery, while Isaacs was 2-for-4. Berry and Whitley each collected base hits in the contest as well for the Vikings. Stamey was the only Tiger with multiple hits in the game for Rosman, as he was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Draughn 13, Avery 2 (five innings)
NEWLAND — A five-run first-inning explosion and a six-run outburst in the fourth inning was all the offense that the Draughn Wildcats would need, as Avery was held to only two hits in a contest that was called after five innings on Thursday, April 14, due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Tate Jensen through a five-inning complete game for the visitors, striking out 12 Vikings while giving up only a pair of pinch hits in the top of the fifth inning.
DHS plated five first-inning runs aided by a hit batsman, a base hit, wild pitch and a pair of Avery errors. The Vikings were unable to make a dent on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, as Jensen struck out the side to close the inning.
Draughn added a pair of runs in the top of the second thanks to a Brayden Schutt single, Tate Jensen single and Trey Jensen double, leading the visitors to a 7-0 advantage. Avery threatened to score in the bottom of the second, as Jensen issued three walks to Ethan Church, Bryson Whitley and Kevin Carter, respectively. Jensen battled back and struck out the final two hitters in the inning to leave the bases loaded.
Avery starter Kevin Carter again had to work out of trouble in the top of the third inning, as a leadoff error and pair of walks eventually loaded the bases, but Carter induced a line-out to shortstop and a groundout to third baseman Trent Wellborn to close the inning without a DHS run scoring. The Vikings were unable to break through in the bottom of the frame, as the Vikings were retired 1-2-3 to close the third inning.
Draughn effectively put the contest out of reach in the top of the fourth inning, adding six runs to the tally. A leadoff walk by Trey Jensen, following by a Jacob Mull single led to a run. Carter retired Logan McGee by strikeout and Tanner Woody by groundout, and was poised to get out of the inning with minimal damage, but a Thomas Lambert two-out double, a walk and hit batsman eventually led to a pitching change. Brooks Berry came on in relief, and the Wildcats continued to hit the baseball as Schutt, Tate Jensen and Kelton Mitchell each singled, leading to the sixth DHS run in the frame and an eventual 13-0 Draughn lead by inning’s end.
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the fifth, when Avery rallied to pick up a pair of runs and spoil Jensen’s no-hit and shutout bid. Pinch hitter Mason Clauser singled to right field to open the frame, but was retired on a 3-6 fielder’s choice to put Cole Singleton on first base. Berry drew a two-out walk to put on a pair of runners, leading to a two-RBI pinch-hit single from Harmon to account for the final margin.
Avery committed eight errors defensively in the contest, leading to four unearned runs.
The Vikings were scheduled for a home-and-home matchup with non-conference foe Unaka (Tenn.) this week during Spring Break week for Avery County Schools.
