CHERRYVILLE — Rosters for the 2022 West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star boys and girls basketball games scheduled for this month were announced last week, according to correspondence from Dr. Bud Black, director of the annual banquet and event.
The eighth annual West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games and Banquet will be held at Cherokee High School in Cherokee on March 19, 2022. The game times are 5 p.m. for the girls’ all-star game and 6:30 p.m. for the boys’ all-star game.
At the end of the girls game, the four scholarships for the selected girl players will be presented to the girls, while at the end of the boys game, four scholarships for the selected boy players will be presented.
The All-Star Banquet will be hosted by Cherokee High School at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee High School cafeteria. The All-Star Players and the All-Star Coaches will be honored during the banquet. Parents, friends, and others will be charged $7 for the meal. There will be no charge for those involved in the games, and all money collected will be used for scholarships. Admission to the high school doubleheader is $7.
A total of three Avery senior players will be represented on the respective Midwest squads, according to the release. Seniors Mari Maya and Addie Beck will be members of the girls Midwest team, while Marcus Milliron was selected for the Midwest boys squad.
Additionally, Avery Lady Vikings Head Basketball Coach Allison Phillips will be serving as an assistant coach for the Midwest girls team for the game.
“I was really excited to get to be on the staff with Coach (Susie) Shelton because she’s been a huge mentor to me over the years,” Coach Phillips said. “To get to be able to coach Mari and Addie one more game, to give them one more opportunity to go out there and show how talented they are, is huge.”
The following is a full listing of participants for all four squads, along with each school represented:
West GirlsTorin Rogers (Murphy), Amber Martin (Murphy), Calista Adams (Murphy), Leilaya McMillan (Cherokee), Mazie Helpman (Swain County), Savana Smith (Swain County), Emily Mealer (Andrews); Breanna Passmore (Nantahala), Lila Payne (Hayesville), Hayley Borino (Highlands), Julia Schmitt (Highlands), Reese Schmitt (Highlands), Ava Schmitt (Highlands), Yeika Jimenez (Robbinsville), Halee Anderson (Robbinsville)
West Girls Coach- Brett Lamb (Highlands)
Midwest GirlsAddie Beck (Avery County), Ivy Mcgee (Mountain Heritage), Kaitlyn Rowe (Thomas Jefferson), Terayha Bess (Cherryville), Amaya Seltun (Highland Tech), Savannah Banks (Mitchell), Mari Maya (Avery County), Margaret Schweppe (Thomas Jefferson), Chandra Jenkins (Mitchell), Chloe Canter (Mitchell), Elise Richards (Thomas Jefferson)
Midwest Girls Coaching Staff: Susie Shelton — (Mountain Heritage), Brandon Young (Thomas Jefferson) and Allison Phillips (Avery County)
West BoysColby Ashe (Hayesville), Jake McTaggert (Hayesville), Isiah Collins (Swain County), Donnavin Groenewold (Swain County), Carter Kirkland (Swain County), Cooper Hyatt (Swain County), Cameron Blankenship (Swain County), Kamdyn Jordan (Robbinsville), Don Bradley (Cherokee), Jordan Arkansas (Cherokee), M Sam Bradford (Hiwassee Dam), Kolby Stiles (Hiwassee Dam), Jeffrey Olvera (Highlands), Michael Martinez (Blue Ridge), Hunter Laney (Murphy).
West Boys Coaching Staff: Aaron Hogner (Cherokee) and Scotty McMahan (Swain County)
Midwest BoysIsaiah Hicks (Thomas Jefferson), Tim Hollifield (Mitchell), Gabe Silvers (Mountain Heritage), Daylin Pritchard (Draughn), Andrew Stamey (Rosman), Jack Mulvey (Cherryville), Marcus Milliron (Avery County), Kevin Foster (Highland Tech), Malachi Prescott (Thomas Jefferson), Ethan Willis (Mitchell), Sage Austin (Mountain Heritage), Brayden Schutt (Draughn), Gavin Cease (Cherryville), Luke Whitted (Highland Tech).
Midwest Boys Coaching Staff: Hank Newsom (Mountain Heritage), Steven Jones (Thomas Jefferson) and Scott Harrill (Cherryville).
About the West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star GamesThe dream of having showcase games for small high school basketball players was born in 1982 when Bud Black, at the time head coach of the Cherryville Ironmen, developed a Southern District 7 Conference plan to play an all-star game for senior players. Coach Black turned his attention to developing a Christmas Tournament for small high schools, which was met with support from all involved. Thus, the tournament idea was a reality. Today, the community and the Cherryville High School have honored Dennis Tate and Bud Black, cohorts for the past 40 years, by naming the Christmas tournament the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic.
The idea of having games to recognize the great players in the 1A high schools never left Black, as he would try unsuccessfully each year to make the games a reality. Each time it seemed that the lack of support was always too small to provide the needs of having such games for the small schools’ boys and girls.
Success began to appear as he found support from several principals, athletic directors, and coaches during the 2013-2014 basketball season. In the early summer of 2014, he canvassed the basketball coaches of the Midwest high schools and the West high schools’ basketball coaches. The response was unanimous in having a girls game and a boys game following the 2014-2015 season.
By July 2015, Penny Johnson, President of the 1A Smoky Mountain Conference, had received approval for the games from the athletic directors of the 11 high schools in the Smoky Mountain Conference. At this same time, Daniel Schmitz, President of the 1A Southern Piedmont Conference, found support from the athletic directors in his conference and the two 1A schools from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. The two 1A high schools in the Midwest, which were proposed future members of the 1A Southern Piedmont Conference, supported the games.
The Midwest high schools and the West high schools then named coaches and athletic directors to a committee to formulate the All-Star Games plans. This committee included Brett Lamb (AD and Girls Coach- Highland High School), Daniel Schmitz (AD – Lincoln Charter High School), Chad McClure (Girls Coach – Hayesville High School), Daron Williams (Boys Coach – Mitchell High School), Scott Harrill (AD, and Boys Coach – Cherryville High School), Bud Black (Assistant Boys Coach and Tournaments Director – Cherryville High School). The committee met on Sept. 29, 2014, in Asheville, where the committee unanimously elected Dr. Bud Black to serve as chair of the Games Committee and the games’ director.
The committee recommended that schools within the Midwest area select 15 senior girl players and 15 senior boys players, and a head coach and two assistant coaches. The same recommendation was for the West high schools.
Other items approved by the West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games Committee include:
- The game will have 20-minute halves. This will be the only change from the high school rules for the 2014-2015 season.
- Uniforms – A coin flip was held to decide the home team. The Midwest won the coin flip and will be the appointed home teams; thus, the home teams will wear their home white uniforms. The West will wear their away dark uniforms.
- Officials – These will rotate each year, with two being from the Midwest region and one from the West region. On alternate years the Midwest will have one official, and the West will have two officials.
- Practices – The teams will have one mandatory practice at the game site on Saturday prior to the games. Two other practices may be set up at the coaches’ discretion but cannot be made mandatory because of transportation issues.
- Game Day Schedule – Practice, followed by a 2 p.m. pregame meal, with the girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the boys game at 6:30 p.m.
- The official name of the organization shall be “West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games.”
The inaugural games were held at Nixon Gymnasium, Cherryville High School, a Midwest high school on March 21, 2015. The All-Star games have been played each year during March since its inaugural games until the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Following a two-season COVID-induced hiatus (though senior players were still selected to all-star teams during 2020 and 2021), the games return to Cherokee High School in Cherokee, who was scheduled to host the 2020 contests.
