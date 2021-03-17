CHERRYVILLE — The 2021 West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star boys and girls basketball games scheduled for this month have been canceled, according to correspondence from Dr. Bud Black, director of the annual banquet and event.
“The 2021 West vs Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games and Banquet (Big Saturday) will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the All-Star players and coaches have been named for the games,” Black stated. “The 2022 games and banquet will be held during March 2022.”
Even though the games and banquet were canceled, All-Star players comprised of senior student athletes from 1A or 1A/2A conferences in the western region of North Carolina were named and will receive recognition by a certificate and T-shirt.
Among the players selected for the All-Star games for the Midwest squad were seniors Reagan Hughes and Alexis Stines for the girls team, while senior Silas Barinowski was selected representing Avery for the Midwest Boys team.
The complete team rosters and coaching staffs for all four teams are as follows:
Girls West Team
Andrews — Ravin Wright; Blue Ridge — Charlotte Sherrill; Cherokee — Deante Toineeta, Rhyan Girty and Zoey Walkingstick; Hayesville — Brianna Foster; Hiwassee Dam — Katie Gibson, Chloe Roe and Kiara Anderson; Murphy — Sarah Pullium and Kaiya Pickens; Nantahala — Gracie Stroud; Robbinsville — Gabby Hooper and Lina Pagan; Rosman — Maggi Galloway.
West Co-Head Coaches: Lucas Ford (Robbinsville) and Avery Cutshaw (Hiwassee Dam).
Girls Midwest Team:
Avery — Alexis Stines and Reagan Hughes; Bessemer City — Soriah McDowell; Cherryville — Faith Anthony; Christ the King — Kathleen Mundy and Julia Fishbaugh; Highland Tech — Chloe Michaels; Mitchell — Marley Cloer, Paige Johnson and Jill Pittman; Polk — Sara Muse; Piedmont CC — Taylor Prioleau and Jayden East; Thomas Jefferson — Kathleen Brown and Stacy Ford.
Head Coach: Zack McCartha (Mitchell); Asst. Coach: Billy James (Bessemer City).
West Boys Team:
Andrews — Gavin Wilson; Blue Ridge — Jacob Pressler and Carsen Williams; Hayesville — Blake McClure, Brady Shook and Eli Roberts; Highlands — Garrison Chalker; Hiwassee Dam — Connor Davis and Michael Simms; Murphy — Abram Abling, Jesse Kephart and Dawson Hensley; Nantahala — Dillon McLean; Robbinsville — Natha Collins; Rosman — Tyler Stamey; Swain — Judaiah Littlejohn.
West Co-Head Coaches: Michael Cottrell (Hayesville) and Mark Raper (Hiwassee Dam).
Midwest Boys Team:
Avery — Silas Barinowski; Bessemer City — Timothy Spakehouser; Cherryville — Lavonte Hughes and Austin Thompson; Christ the King — Andrew Hendershott and Steven LeBeau; Highland Tech — Will Pattinson; Lincoln Charter — Carter Seitiz, Troy Fulton and Avery Borden; Mitchell — Caius Arrington and Jeremy Sparks; Polk — Tyler Staley; Piedmont CC — Elijah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson — AJ Camper and Adonis King.
Head Coach: Brad Gabriel (Lincoln Charter); Asst. Coach: Chad Dellinger (Mitchell); Asst. Coach: Scott Harrill (Cherryville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.