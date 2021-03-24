LEDGER — For five consecutive seasons, the Mountain Heritage Cougars have served as the obstacle that stonewalled several opportunities for the Mitchell Mountaineers to claim a Western Highlands Conference individual championship.
The Mountaineers knocked down the proverbial wall with authority on Friday, March 19, as it capitalized on multiple Cougars turnovers to pour on 28 second-quarter points and dominated both sides of the football in a 35-14 victory at Memorial Stadium to improve to a perfect record of 4-0.
From a statistical perspective, the game appeared closer than the final score indicated, as by game’s end the Cougars outgained the Mountaineers 229-210 in total offensive yards and ran 60 offensive plays compared to just 37 for Mitchell. Heritage also held the football more than four minutes longer than Mitchell, while topping the Mountaineers by a 16 to 7 margin in first downs.
The deciding factor in the Mitchell victory proved to be the turnover battle and big plays from the Mountaineers defense.
Mountain Heritage opened the game with the first offensive possession and gained a first down on the ground, but a Carter Hoyle sack of MHHS quarterback Gabe Silvers set the Cougars behind the sticks, eventually forcing a punt.
With its first offensive series, Mitchell pounded the football on the ground against a veteran Cougars defense, driving the football inside Heritage territory before a penalty slowed momentum. MHS converted a fourth-down play with a pass from quarterback Ty Turbyfill to Caius Arrington, however, who stretched the football to move the chains.
A Sparks run inside the red zone came up a yard shy of the end zone, and three plays later Turbyfill called his own number on a one-yard touchdown sneak, capping a drive that consumed more than nine minutes off the game clock. Cole Woodard’s extra point lifted the Mountaineers take a 7-0 lead with 11:56 to play in the first half.
Needing to answer the Mountaineers momentum, Heritage started its ensuing possession deep in its own territory. On a third-down play, the Cougars fumbled the football and Mitchell recovered the loose ball at the MHHS 16-yard line. MHS capitalized on the turnover, rolling the dice on fourth-and-goal as Turbyfill connected with Sparks, who used extra effort to cross the goal line on a five-yard touchdown pass. Woodard’s extra point doubled the Mountaineers lead to 14-0 with 7:55 to play in the second quarter.
Faced with an uphill battle, Mountain Heritage continued to shoot itself in the foot, as on the ensuing kickoff the Heritage returner allowed his knee to contact the turf while fielding the football at his own four-yard line. The MHS defense forced a three-and-out and regained possession following a short Cougars punt at the Heritage 30-yard line.
Despite being hampered by a holding penalty, the Mountaineers wasted little time in turning the superb field position into points to pad its lead. Turbyfill connected again with Sparks on a fourth-down play, who made an acrobatic catch over the helmet of a Heritage defender in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. Woodard’s PAT pushed Mitchell ahead by a 21-0 score with 4:41 remaining before halftime.
With its ensuing possession, Heritage moved the football to the midfield area with the help of a Mitchell penalty, but a Silvers pass on fourth down was picked off by Mountaineers defensive back Harrison Horney at the Heritage 40-yard line and dashed downfield 60 yards to the house for a touchdown. Woodard’s PAT staked Mitchell to a commanding 28-0 lead with 2:27 left in the second quarter.
Preventing the first half shutout, Heritage put its best drive together in the closing moments of the half, as Silvers scored on a two-yard run with 10 seconds to play, cutting the Mitchell lead at halftime to 28-6.
The Mountaineers put an exclamation point on its most impressive performance of the season with the first offensive play of the third quarter, as Turbyfill connected with Sparks on a quick pass. Sparks evaded a tackler and found open field, scampering 60 yards to paydirt, extending Mitchell’s lead to 35-6.
Mountain Heritage’s primarily ball-control offense was unable to get untracked and threaten the Mitchell defense for the balance of the second half. A 20-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Silvers to Logan Higgins, and a Silvers two-point conversion closed the scoring as Mitchell earned its first win over the Cougars since 2014, and its most lopsided victory since a 53-7 Mountaineers win over Heritage in 2006.
Sparks ended the evening with four catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushes for 41 yards.
Turbyfill completed 6-of-8 passes for 113 yards and three scores. Silvers led MHHS with 139 rushing yards on 27 carries and a touchdown, while completing 6-of-17 passing for 79 yards and a score.
Gabe Brandt led the Mitchell defense with 11 tackles, with seven tackles by Carter Hoyle, five tackles and an interception from Horney, and 4.5 tackles by Tanner Duncan.
Mitchell (4-0, 2-0 WHC) remains atop the conference standings and travels to Marshall on Friday, March 26, to take on the winless Madison Patriots.
