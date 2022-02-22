GREENSBORO — There’s a saying that goes something to the tune of “Don’t wait to give someone their flowers until after they’re gone,” meaning that someone should be praised while they are still around to hear the words of honor.
For the past five years, the Avery Wrestling team has deserved and collected its fair share of verbal bouquets and championship hardware. Its latest plunder came at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships at Greensboro Coliseum from Feb. 17 to 19, where Avery finished the event highest in team scoring regardless of classification, and had a quintet of its grapplers bring home the first-place medal as state champions, with one runner-up placer and five additional Vikings making the podium with third-place finishes.
Avery stood atop the podium in five different weight classes, matching its 2020 record-tying total and giving the Vikings 14 state total state champions over a three-year span.
"You know, it's still sinking in, but it was an absolutely amazing performance. It's a testament to their capabilities that we knew they were capable of all along. It was really the showing out of this team, of who it really is. It was one of those days where early in the tournament it just seemed like they were on fire and ready. We spent a lot of time this week preparing mental strategies and just focusing on what we need to do and narrow down the focus of what you're thinking about and what you're doing before you get out there, and we had momentum early," Avery Head Coach Matthew Dunn said once the smoke had cleared and the event was complete. "In the first round of the tournament, we won 11 straight matches, as all 11 participants won their first match. By the second round we had a very significant team lead, and it didn't look like we were letting up. Grant Reece beat a returning state champion in semifinals. Tristan Adams beat a returning state champion in the state semifinals. In that round we scored some points that we weren't expecting to score, and they weren't all just small decisions. These were pins and bonus points. Then we had everyone in the consolation round come back and get third place, which was a tremendous amount of points. If I'm not mistaken, I think we scored pins or bonus points in every single one of the consolation finals, so by the time we had wrestled our first match in the consolation finals we had already mathematically won the team 1A tournament."
Standing tall for the Big Red were a pair of its seniors.
Levi Andrews completed a storybook prep wrapping career by winning his fourth-consecutive state championship, one of only 11 high school wrestlers in North Carolina history to achieve that feat, and making Avery County High School one of only two schools statewide (East Gaston) to boast two wrestlers with such elite credentials (JohnMark Bentley was an undefeated four-time state champion from 1993-97). Andrews, coincidentally, has signed to wrestle for head coach Bentley at Appalachian State this fall.
Andrews closed his prep career at the state championships by also being voted as Most Outstanding Wrestler at the event.
Meanwhile, senior teammate and fellow future Mountaineer Ethan Shell clinched his third-consecutive individual state championship on Saturday in Greensboro, making him one of less the four dozen prep wrestlers all-time in the state to garner three state individual championships.
"Ethan Shell, even though he didn't wasn't a fourth time, he was a four-time finalist. I'm pretty sure Ethan Shell has more pins than JohnMark Bentley had wins in high school. These two kids, they show what can happen if kids get into wrestling early. They're encouraged well, and they have great parental support. Those are two of the guys that make wrestling a year-round commitment. They make a commitment to living a clean life, and just doing what's needed to achieve at that high of a level," Dunn explained. "I see we have a group of freshmen and sophomores and eighth graders that have watched them come through. When I was in high school, there had never been a state champion in my high school before, so to think about being a high school state champion was laughable and unheard of. People didn't think it was possible. But these kids have seen four-timers and have been around them, and see that they're just normal people that put in the work and what they've done in the example that they've set for the rest of the program. Not only was it awesome what they achieved, but how they're going to impact the future of our wrestling program."
Avery demonstrated the strength of its youth movement during the tournament as well, as sophomores Ben Jordan and Grant Reece each won state titles in the 113- and 126-pound weight classes, respectively, and junior Tristan Adams was victorious in the 152-pound individual state tournament bracket.
"We are returning seven top-three finishers in the lineup for next year, so that's pretty impressive," Dunn added. "I know we've had similar numbers in the past, but returning seven top state placers, underclassmen, and we're getting a group of eighth graders that has some studs in it, too, and it's all attributed to Dogtown (Wrestling Group). It has absolutely nothing to do with me and just everything to do with that community that just built up that program and that family in there. Even though Hank Hardin was at that whole tournament the entire weekend, he still had his Sunday kids practicing the next day at Dogtown. There's a dedication to Dogtown and to these kids and to this community, We do wish some more parents in the community would dive back into our program and send more kids our way. We're still a very, very small team compared to everyone else, but we're a team of hammers."
Viking senior Johnathan Cable placed as state runner-up in the 145-pound tournament, with five teammates, Cooper Foster (106), Kenneth Pritz (120), Bradley Parker (160), Seth Blackledge (170) and Grayson Hoilman (220), placing third overall on the podium.
Hoilman's performance stood out for the Big Red. Dealing with a back injury for most of the season, the freshman was only able to work out and wrestle with the team sparingly. Late in the season when senior Zach Vance was injured and unavailable, however, a healthy Hoilman slotted into the lineup and turned heads with strong performances in the conference, regional and state competitions.
"Above getting congratulations on winning the tournament, I had more people come and ask me who that freshman was. Grayson alone missed almost the entire season with a back injury, and came into the second part of the season and stepped in for Zach and ended up you know, taking third in the state, winning tons of points for our program. Not a lot of people even gave him like the possibility of qualifying for states, much alone taking third, but Grayson's been wrestling for a long time," Dunn added. "Even though he didn't get to wrestle or even practice for most of this year, he know what to do and he knows how to win. He's one of those kids that just just knows how to win. He has that clutch gene, much like Zach, that he showed out this weekend."
Despite the overwhelming success of the past four years, Dunn pointed back to the genesis of the program's successes originating with the time put in by and with students as young wrestlers in Dogtown Wrestling Club, the bedrock upon which the current dynasty was rooted.
"The club is the reason that Avery County is having the success. It's not coaching. It's not spectacular athletes. It's the club. We run year round, and we coach everyone from six-year-olds up. We have college kids that come in and train in the summertime, so it's an amazing resource for the community," Dunn said. "One of the things about Dogtown is just the constant work. These guys were taking the kids that aren't just great athletes, and we're just coaching them constantly, taking them to huge competitions and they're showing out. One of the things people are talking about in Greensboro is 'the fear of the lights,' how bright the lights are in the Coliseum. Our kids have wrestled, by the time they're in high school, you know, 20 to 30 matches in coliseums around the country with brackets that have 100 people in them. It's not just great for kids to have success. I think it's just great for the kids to have that exposure to big events and these big opportunities."
Although the Vikings will graduate several seniors, including multiple state champions, who will be hard to replace off the 2021-22 roster, the program has established itself to remain poised to sit atop the heap when it comes to 1A wrestling in the foreseeable future. Looking at this year's team accomplishments, however, Dunn shared great pride in how well this team stepped up and represented the team and community.
"We had three freshmen that took third place in states and we had three kids on our team that could have won Most Outstanding Wrestler, and I think that's amazing," Dunn explained. "Grant Reece beating two returning state champions to win a state championship, Ethan pinning every single one of his opponents in the first minute, and then Levi Andrews winning his fourth state title. So I just think that was an amazing night, and it all came together. We had to really put in the plan. Because of all the injuries and all the COVID and all the hardships, you know, we really focused on just peaking perfectly on that day. We focused the whole year for those two days, and the team came together well, and the kids kids executed greatly. I'm really proud of them."
In team standings, the Vikings was the highest-scoring school in Greensboro with a total of 196 team points, easily outdistancing second-place Robbinsville’s 134 points. Uwharrie Charter Academy placed third with 114 points, followed by Swain County (70) and Alleghany (52.5) rounding out the top 5 1A schools.
For comparison, the second-highest scoring school at the state championships, regardless of classification, was 3A juggernaut Fred T. Foard, who finished the day second overall among all schools with 177 team points.
Along with Andrews being named Most Outstanding Wrestler, Coach Dunn and the Viking coaching staff were also named 1A Coaches of the Year for their efforts.
Individual results — NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC (Feb. 17 to 19, 2022)
106 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter) (10-1 major decision)
Champ. Semifinal: Alexis Panama (Robbinsville) over Cooper Foster (Avery County) (Dec 2-0)
Consolation Semifinal: Cooper Foster won by 11-0 major decision over Jason Kennedy of Consolation Final: (third place): Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 4:23)
113 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over Brayden Holmes (Rosewood) (Fall 1:48)
Champ. Semifinal: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over David Rojas (Elkin) (Fall 3:31)
Champ. Final: Ben Jordan (Avery County) over Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) (6-0 dec.)
120 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Max Clodfelter (South Stanly) (Fall 2:46)
Champ. Semifinal: Brandon Ropp (Rosman) over Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) (Fall 5:16)
Consolation Semifinal: Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Logan Hyde (Robbinsville) (Fall 4:00)
Consolation Final (third place): Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) over Ryan Mann (North East Carolina Prep) (Dec 4-2)
126 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Jack Mcarthur (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 0:59) Champ. Semifinal: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Logan Tortual (Rosewood) (Dec. 13-10)
Championship Final: Grant Reece (Avery County) over Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville) (Dec. 8-4)
138 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Mario Hawkins (Neuse Charter) (Fall :30) Champ. Semifinal: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Adam Cotterman (Swain County) (Fall 2:20)
Championship Final: Ethan Shell (Avery County) over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall :49)
145 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Johnathan Cable (Avery County) over Jair Ulloa (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 1:32)
Champ. Semifinal: Johnathan Cable (Avery County) over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) (Dec 8-3)
Championship Final: Ranfere Garcia (South Stanley) over Johnathan Cable (Avery County) (Fall 3:25)
152 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Jacob Regitz (Bishop McGuinness) (Fall 1:41)
Champ. Semifinal: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Nicholas (franklin) Bennett (Mount Airy) (Dec 4-3)
Championship Final: Tristan Adams (Avery County) over Chase Miller (Cherryville) (Dec. 5-3)
160 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Alex Henderson (Thomasville) (MD 18-6)
Champ. Semifinal: Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter) over Bradley Parker (Avery County) (Fall 2:49) Consolation Semifinal: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Kam Bolin (Cherryville) (Fall 1:30) Consolation Final: Bradley Parker (Avery County) over Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) (Dec. 11-5)
170 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Alex Coulter (Pamlico County) (Fall 1:44) Champ. Semifinal: Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter) over Seth Blackledge (Avery County) (Fall 2:31)
Consolation Semifinal: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Jordan Ruedi (Voyager) (Fall 0:31)
Consolation Final: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) over Gabriel Lillard (Swain County) (Fall 1:47)
220 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Jaden Marion (Uwharrie Charter) (Fall 5:30)
Champ. Semifinal: Carson Taylor (Swain County) over Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) (TB-1 5-4)
Consolation Semifinal: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Tyler Stevens (Pamlico County) (Fall 2:55)
Consolation Final: Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) over Steven Sullivan (Starmount) (MD 12-1)
285 pounds
Champ. Quarterfinal: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Miles Gregory (Albemarle) (Fall 0:30)
Champ. Semifinal: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Kohlton Neadeau (Swain County) (Fall 0:56)
Champ. Final: Levi Andrews (Avery County) over Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville) (Dec. 3-0)
