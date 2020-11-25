BANNER ELK – The conversion of Tate Field from a natural grass to an artificial playing surface with the installation of Field Turf’s Vertex turf is now complete.
“It is a true joy to see this project completed,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “It has been a dream for so long and to see our student-athletes on Tate Field this week has been a reassurance we all needed. Their joy, pride, and belief in Lees-McRae is clear. This has galvanized a community, inspired alumni, and has given us all great excitement for the future.”
After many weeks of clearing away the grass field, establishing a gravel base, and installing the Vertex turf, Tate Field will now create a sustainable playing surface that will be free of any of the prior difficulties associated with the unpredictable weather of the college’s home in the mountains. To read the full official announcement of bringing artificial turf to Tate Field on Friday, Aug. 21, click to www.lmcbobcats.com/news/2020/8/21/mens-soccer-artificial-turf-field-coming-for-the-2021-athletic-season.aspx
Home to the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s lacrosse and soccer programs, the new turf field will not only enhance the student-athlete experience at Lees-McRae, but it is also game-changing for the four programs. Comments from Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Brad Dunn, Head Men’s Soccer Coach Shane Calvert, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Cat Lovallo and Head Women’s Soccer Coach Cally Morrill on the new surface can be heard by clicking to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zteuRRpVF8E&feature=youtu.be
Lees-McRae is still in the process of crafting the athletic schedules for the spring of 2021. For the most updated schedules and to find out when the first contest on Tate Field will be, click here: https://www.lmcbobcats.com/calendar
