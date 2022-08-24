CHERRYVILLE — A consistent struggle of the Avery Vikings varsity football team in recent seasons has been an ability to keep opponents out of the end zone to supplement the offense racking up points on the scoreboard. In its season opener on Friday, Aug. 19, however, the script was flipped, as the Big Red defense was downright stingy through the balance of the season-opening contest at Cherryville. The offense was unable to get on track and could not capitalize on several Ironmen turnovers, however, as Avery fell by a 14-0 final score.
Avery’s defense forced four CHS turnovers, giving up only 135 total yards and surrendering only one touchdown in the loss, but the Viking offense had difficulty moving the football, especially on the ground, against a stout Cherryville defense that forced Avery into four turnovers of its own.
Junior Will Stanford paced the Avery attack with 36 yards on nine carries, while completing 12-of-27 passes for 106 yards with four interceptions. No other Viking amassed more than six rushing yards in the game, as the Big Red mustered just 146 yards in total offense. Lukas Hughes led the Vikings defense, as he was all over the field to rack up 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a quarterback sack/forced fumble. Teammate Logan Brown recorded seven tackles, with the pair of Dawson and Jericho Nunley combining for nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
The teams battled through a scoreless first half that saw missed scoring opportunities for both clubs. Avery was in control of field position for much of the first quarter, and also forced the game’s first turnover as Lukas Hughes hit CHS quarterback Chase Miller on a blindside sack, forcing a loose football that Jericho Nunley recovered inside the Cherryville 20-yard line in the closing moments of the quarter. Avery converted a fourth down play on the ensuing series with a completion from Stanford to receiver Elijah Holtsclaw, but AHS could not capitalize for points, as a fourth-down pass from the 3-yard line fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.
The Viking offense received good field position on its next series after its defense had kept CHS pinned deep in its own end of the field. Again, however, the Big Red couldn’t pick up more than a single first down, giving the ball up again as a long pass play from Stanford near the CHS end zone slipped just out of the reach of receiver Landon Hughes on fourth down.
Cherryville drove to midfield with the final possession of the half but a long pass on the final play of the half was picked off by Landon Hughes, just a couple of plays after breaking up a potential Cherryville touchdown pass, to keep the game scoreless at the intermission.
Avery’s defense was dominant through two quarters, limiting the Ironmen to only 18 yards of total offense. The teams were a combined 0-for-11 on third down conversions, demonstrating the defensive nature of the game to that point.
Cherryville received a boost at the second half kickoff, as receiver Landon Hahn returned the kick 51 yards to the Viking 30-yard line. Avery’s defense continued to stonewall the Ironmen offense, and forced a third turnover when Miller was picked off by Elijah Holtsclaw at the AHS 1-yard line, returning the ball to the Avery 12.
Two plays later, the poorest field position of the night for the Avery offense proved costly, as a fumble was retained by the Vikings back at its 4-yard line, and one play later, Avery running back Wayne Stines was tackled in Avery’s own end zone for the game’s first points, a safety, giving the Ironmen a 2-0 lead at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter.
Following a CHS three-and-out, the Vikings offense mustered one of its strongest drives of the game, an 11-play, 60-yard drive consuming almost four minutes off the third-quarter clock. The possession was fruitless, however, as a Stanford pass was intercepted by CHS’s Josh Ward to quell the threat at the close of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, CHS returned the turnover favor to Avery, as defensive back Logan Gilliam was in position to pick off a Miller pass deep in Avery territory to again turn the Ironmen away without points.
On its ensuing possession, disaster struck the Vikings. From midfield, a third-down pass was intercepted by Bryson Simon at the CHS 44, where he rambled 56 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point kick leaving Cherryville with only a one-possession lead at 8-0 with 5:48 remaining in the game.
Needing to find offensive momentum, the Ironmen defense again refused to fold, as a Stanford pass inside AHS territory was picked off by Landon Hahn. With the football, Cherryville added an insurance score, marching 36 yards on five plays, culminating with a Kam Bolin 11-yard touchdown run with 1:30 to play, accounting for the final margin of victory.
Avery returns for its home opener on the newly installed turf and renovated lights at MacDonald Stadium this Friday, Aug. 26, for a matchup with the Wilkes Central Eagles, who lost 49-36 at Ashe County last week.
