MARION — After winning six consecutive games in its series against McDowell, the Mitchell Mountaineers were looking for a lucky number seven as it took the field for a second-straight road contest to open its 2022 campaign. The Titans defended its home field valiantly and put a fight through the first two quarters, but Mitchell turned the tide and imposed its will through the second half, breaking open a one-score game with three time-consuming touchdown drives to pull away in a 34-16 Mitchell victory to move to 2-0 for the season.
The Mountaineers amassed just 245 yards in total offense, and was outgained by McDowell’s 297 total yards. Leading the way for Mitchell was senior running back Chad Giarrusso, who recorded a second-straight 100-yard-plus rushing performance with 132 yards on 20 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Turbyfill scored twice, running for 57 yards and throwing for 50 yards, as teammate Gage Young added 66 yards on eight carries.
Mitchell only carried a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, first scoring on its opening drive of the contest when Turbyfill scored on a quarterback keeper to cap a two-play, 7-yard drive that was aided by an Enrique Huaroco interception on McDowell’s first offensive series. Giarrusso capped the touchdown with a PAT to give the visitors the early 7-0 lead less than one minute into the opening stanza.
Head coach Darrell Brewer’s Titans drove the ball on offense into Mitchell territory with its ensuing series, but the Mountaineers defense bowed its neck to force McDowell to turn the ball over on downs. Midway through the quarter, a Titans turnover, followed by a long Giarrusso run, set up Turbyfill’s second score of the period, a 1-yard plunge, with the Giarrusso PAT doubling Mitchell’s lead to 14-0.
Demonstrating moxie and resilience, McDowell buckled down and took care of the football following its two previous gaffes. The Titans composed a five-play, 64-yard march late in the second quarter that was capped by a 14-yard Josh Ellis touchdown run to account for the eventual 14-7 margin.
With the first possession of the third quarter, Mitchell immediately went to work, using a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 7-yard Giarrusso tote to paydirt and extra point kick to propel the Mountaineers to a 21-7 lead. Mitchell further stretched its late in the quarter, methodically marching just 46 yards on nine plays, culminating in a second Giarrusso score, a one-yard jaunt, to extend the margin to 28-7. Giarrusso made it a touchdown hat trick midway through the fourth quarter, as he scored on a 3-yard run. The PAT was unsuccessful, but Mitchell held a comfortable 34-7 lead.
Mitchell surrendered a safety on a high snap on a punt, as well as a touchdown with McDowell’s subsequent possession following the free kick, a 13-yard Hunter Pittman touchdown carry, that accounted for the final score.
Blake Boswell led McDowell with 86 rushing yards on 13 carries, with 53 yards on 11 carries from Ellis. McDowell quarterback Ricky Carr was 4-for-9 passing for 45 yards with an interception.
Dillon Barnett and Dalton Hollifield each recorded six tackles on defense, with five tackles each from Chandler Horney and Jordan Riddle.
Mitchell plays its first game on the new synthetic turf surface at Memorial Stadium in Ledger this Friday, Sept. 2, when it hosts the Watauga Pioneers in another non-conference tilt.
