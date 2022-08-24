ASHEVILLE — A trio of Mountaineers scored two touchdowns each, breaking open a close contest at halftime to propel Mitchell to a 42-19 victory on the road in the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell’s running back pair of Gage Young (12 carries for 125 yards) and Avery transfer Chad Giarrusso (13 carries for 109 yards) led a ground attack that chewed up 327 total rushing yards on 47 total team carries, while Mitchell quarterback Ty Turbyfill contributed a pair of rushing touchdowns as part of a 10-carry, 47-yard rushing effort. Turbyfill also completed 7-of-12 passes for 130 yards.
Mitchell drew first blood in the game with a quick five-play, 91-yard scoring drive, capped by a 44-yard Giarrusso touchdown run. Giarrusso added the PAT to give MHS a 7-0 lead with 7:01 remaining in the opening period.
The score remained unchanged through the remainder of the first quarter, but Mitchell was in the midst of a long scoring march as the second quarter began. The Mountaineers hit pay dirt with 9:28 remaining before halftime when Turbyfill scored on a 6-yard quarterback keeper to cap a 14-play, 69-yard drive consuming 7:31 off the clock. Giarrusso’s PAT spotted the visitors a 14-0 lead.
With its ensuing possession, the Warriors found traction offensively for its first significant series of the half, scoring on a 36-yard Iggy Welch touchdown pass play. The PAT failed, leaving the Mountaineers leading 14-6 with 7:44 to play in the second quarter.
Following an exchange of possessions, Mitchell wasted little time again finding the end zone, as Giarrusso crossed the goal line for a second time in the half, this time an 11-yard scamper, with his own extra point kick increasing the MHS lead to 21-6 with a little less than five minutes to play in the half.
Erwin built off the success of its touchdown drive and again found room against the MHS defense, as Nick Sharpe scored on a 7-yard run to complete a drive spanning seven plays and 78 yards in a little more than three minutes of clock time. A two-point conversion try failed, and the Mountaineers held a 21-12 lead that it took into the halftime break.
With the opening possession of the third quarter, Mitchell put some distance between itself and the opponent, as Turbyfill called his own number on a two-yard plunge over the goal line to cap a five-play, 21-yard scoring drive. Giarrusso’s extra point increased the Mitchell bulge to 28-12 early in the third period.
The Mountaineers defense tightened the clamps on the Erwin offense after surrendering the two first-half scores, giving up only one additional score in the rest of the game, a score that came in the game’s last minute after the contest was no longer in doubt.
MHS running back Young was the next Mountaineer to experience end zone success, following his blockers for an 11-yard scoring run with 1:14 to play in the third quarter, with the PAT boosting Mitchell ahead 35-12. After holding EHS without points on its next subsequent series, the Mountaineers kept pouring it on, with Young scored his second TD of the half, this time on a one-yard jaunt to cap an eight-play, 79-yard drive, with Giarrusso’s PAT increasing the MHS lead to 30 points at 42-12 with 9:23 to play in the game.
Erwin managed a final score on a Welch touchdown pass with 1:03 remaining which only slightly reduced the margin of victory for the purple-clad visitors from Ledger.
Giarrusso added two receptions for 35 yards for MHS, with Dalton Hollifield also catching two passes for 22 yards. Hollifield led the defensive contingent for Mitchell with seven tackles, with five by teammate Joe Conley and five from Jordan Riddle. Erwin’s Welch completed 9-of-19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions, one by MHS’s Gage Young and one pick by Mitchell’s Chris Wences.
Mitchell looks to make it two wins straight this Friday, Aug. 26, as it travels to Marion to take on the McDowell Titans, who was also victorious in its season opener, in a border showdown.
