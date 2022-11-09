ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team wasn’t going to be denied.
The ‘Landers used a strong second half to take a 38-28 first-round victory over Oakdale in the TSSAA Class A Playoffs. With the win, Cloudland advanced to take on Oliver Springs in the second round at Orr Field.
Against the Eagles, the ‘Landers had to battle back from an early hole. The Cloudland defense stopped Oakdale’s opening drive, but a Cloudland fumble set up a short Eagle touchdown from Elisha Davis.
The ‘Lander offense struck just a couple of plays later as Gage McKinney scored on a 63-yard run to give CHS an 8-6 lead.
Oakdale answered later in the quarter as the Eagles led 14-8 after the first 12 minutes of play.
The teams traded scores in the second as McKinney struck again for CHS with a four-yard run, but the Eagles’ Aaron Dunlap scored on a short run to send Oakdale to the locker room with a 22-16 lead.
Cloudland sent a statement to open the half with a lengthy drive that ended when McKinney found the end zone. Kyle Birchfield broke the tie as he added the two-point conversion.
After the Eagles started the next drive inside the red zone after a long return, Cloudland saw the defense rose to the occasion with key plays from Silas Burleson and Birchfield to keep Oakdale off the board.
McKinney capped a 12-play drive with a short score, and Tanner Blevins intercepted an Oakdale pass on the final play of the quarter as Cloudland went to the final quarter with a 32-22 lead.
McKinney capped off the night with his fifth touchdown on a 13-yard run.
Oakdale added a late touchdown but was unable to recover the onside kick after a penalty wiped out the play.
McKinney finished the night with 372 yards on 58 runs, while Birchfield finished the game with 18 yards.
Kickoff for Cloudland’s second round home game against Oliver Springs is slated for 7 p.m.
