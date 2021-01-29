LEDGER — Avery sought to pick up its first win of the season on Friday night, Jan. 29, as it journeyed to take on the Mitchell Mountaineers. The Vikings were unable to overcome a slow start out of the gate, however, as the home-standing Mountaineers rode the hot hand of center Cole Sparks to a double-digit lead and held off the Viking attack, as Avery fell by a final score of 78-53.
Sparks outscored the Viking team over the first eight minutes, as he asserted his presence inside to knock down four field goals in the frame. Ty Pitman tallied a three-point basket, while teammate Caius Arrington also scored three points in the period. The lion's share of the Viking offense came from Silas Barinowski, who scored two baskets in the opening stanza to account for all of Avery’s scoring, as the Big Red trailed 16-4 after one quarter.
Avery’s offense showed life early in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from David McCollum and Trent Whitelock as part of a 16-point second-quarter scoring output. Despite Avery out-rebounding the Mountaineers in the opening half, Mitchell countered by heating up from the perimeter, as Tim Hollifield came off the bench and drained three 3-point baskets in the second quarter, with five points from Pitman and a pair of baskets from Arrington to help Mitchell maintain a comfortable cushion on the scoreboard with a 36-20 halftime lead.
The Vikings showed continuity in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as senior forward Troy Hoilman took control with a pair of baskets and six points in the frame to help the Big Red stay within striking distance at 45-30, even cutting the lead to as few as 13 points in the quarter following a Whitelock basket. The Mountaineers responded with a pair of momentum-stealing three-pointers by Pitman and Hollifield, respectively, which increased the Mitchell lead to 19 points at 59-40 after three quarters.
Both schools continued to play with intensity throughout the final eight minutes, as both the Vikings and Mountaineers gave valuable time to a number of reserves to close out the matchup.
The Vikings out-rebounded Mitchell 29 to 26 for the game and shot 26-of-57 (45.6 percent) from the field, but was only 2-of-15 from three-point range. Mitchell finished the matchup shooting 27-of-52 (51.9 percent) from the field, but made 6-of-14 shots from beyond the arc. Avery was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line, while Mitchell was 12-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Barinowski carried the banner for the Vikings offense, scoring a team-high 17 points, while Hoilman was Avery’s other player scoring double figures with 12 points. Whitelock pitched in with nine points, with eight from McCollum.
Four Mountaineers reached double figures scoring in the game, paced by Arrington’s game-high 18 points. Pitman and Hollifield scored 13 points each, with 10 from Cole Sparks.
Avery’s record stands at 0-7 overall, while Mitchell earned its fourth-consecutive win following a 0-4 start to improve to 4-4 overall. The Vikings continue conference action with a matchup at Mountain Heritage on Feb. 2 and a home game on Feb. 4 with Madison.
