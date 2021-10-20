NORTH WILKESBORO — On Sunday Oct. 17, Avery County native Blake Stanley stepped onto the platform for 365 strong World Games and successfully fulfilled his dream of becoming Avery County’s first-ever world champion.
Competing in the 275-pound weight class multi-ply division, Stanley successfully won first place in every category, including Full Power (all three lifts combine), Push/Pull (bench press and deadlift combine), Squat only, Bench Press only and Deadlift only. Stanley successfully squatted 727.5 pounds, bench pressed 473.9 pounds, and deadlifted 501.5 pounds, for a combine total of 1703.03 pounds.
The day started off well for Stanley, as he opened up his first squat with 661.3 pounds. After performing the lift, he took his second attempt, squatting 727.5 pounds. On his way to stand up with the second attempt, Stanley experienced what he felt to be a disc that popped in his back. Nevertheless, he completed the squat and was awarded the 727.5-pound total, but was forced to skip his third squat.
Normally any sort of a back injury will force a powerlifter to forfeit due the importance of the back in a lifter’s overall performance in myriad disciplines, including the bench press and deadlift, not to mention the fact that the deadlift would put significant strain on the disc itself. Stanley, however, pushed through the pain to attain his goal.
“This is the world championship. You can’t just pack up and go home,” Stanley said of dealing with the pain through competition. “You have to give it your best shot, and if you’re hurt, you play the numbers game and try to lift what you have to in order to win.”
On the bench press, Stanley could only go 1-for-3 in attempts, benching 473.9 pounds. The lift kept Stanley in contention, however, and in a realistic position to win.
By deadlift it was clear the popped disc was taking its toll. Already having lowered his intended opening weight, Blake was preparing to deadlift 501.5 pounds, a total of 110 pounds lighter then his competition best at 611.7 pounds. However, on his first attempt Stanley failed to lift the bar more than a few inches. Grimacing, Stanley went back to the warmup to prepare for his second attempt. After gathering himself, Stanley returned to the platform for his second deadlift attempt. Gripping the bar and blocking out pain, Stanley stood up with the bar and completed the lift. After setting the bar down, Stanley expressed thanks to the judges and spotters/loaders in completing the discipline.
Stanley’s effort and perseverance were enough to win championships in each category, capping an historic day.
“Of course, getting hurt wasn’t part of the plan. To win even after getting hurt, and to become Avery County’s first world champion, I certainly can’t complain about that,” Stanley added.
Along with recuperation, Stanley will rest and recover during the offseason before preparing for the 2022 season and his world title defense.
