VISTA, Calif. — On Sunday Nov. 8, Avery County native Blake Stanley became the newest member of an elite club of Avery natives to compete on the world stage when he looked to lift his way to gold in the United States Powerlifting Association Drug Tested North American Championships.
Joining the likes of fellow Avery County legend and Olympic competitor Tommy Burleson, Stanley stepped onto the world-caliber stage, competing in both the 125 kg (275 pound) weight class full power and deadlift only competitions.
The day started off rough for Blake, as he only went 1-for-3 in squats, posting 180 kg (396.8 pounds). Stanley regrouped, however, and was able to go 2-for-3 in bench press, posting 145 kg (319.6 pounds). In his deadlift competition, he went 2-for-3 and once again pulled 250 kg (551.1 pounds). Stanley then was able to lock out 275 kg (606.2 pounds), but did not receive credit for the lift due to hitching, or bouncing of the bar.
Stanley totaled a cumulative 575 kg (1,267.6 pounds) for the day, which earned him a silver medal. He also claimed a bronze medal in the deadlift-only competition. Stanley’s performance qualified him to compete at next year’s USPA Drug Tested National Championship (currently scheduled for July in Palm Springs, Calif.) in the full power, bench press only and deadlift events. He also qualified to compete in next year’s International Powerlifting League (IPL) Drug Tested World Championship, with location and date to be determined.
Stanley expressed deepest thanks to all of his friends, family and supporters. To learn more about Stanley’s accomplishments and career, as well as to follow his training and journey to the World Championships, follow him on Instagram @thecarolinaforklift.
