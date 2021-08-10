NEWLAND — Over the past two decades, the Avery Vikings football program have been blessed with several quarterbacks who have been decorated athletes and whose performances have received area recognition. Quarterbacks including Ricky Spradling, Garrett Sutphin, Preston Jennings, Alex Villanueva, Tre Jackson and, most recently, Troy Hoilman have helped perpetuate a pedigree of strong signal callers within the Avery Spread offense system.
The newest quarterback to take the reins of head coach Mac Bryan’s aerial attack is sophomore Will Stanford. Stanford, along with running back Chad Giarrusso, will provide the “thunder and lightning” in the Vikings’ potent offensive backfield this fall after a COVID-influenced spring campaign saw each player mature and contribute to the team.
Will, son of Scott and Nanette Stanford, moved to Big Red Country in the spring of 2015 from LaGrange, Ga., an area known for football prowess and powerhouses. In Georgia, Stanford participated in recreation league football, where he led multiple teams to local championships.
Following the family’s move to Avery County, Stanford played youth football through the Avery Parks and Recreation Department and was coached by Brent Berry and Randy Singleton. Stanford’s 12 and under team was unbeaten with victories over teams from Watauga, Yancey and Mitchell counties.
As a middle school football player, Stanford and his middle school teammates went undefeated in 2019, as the then-eighth grader coached by Jamey Johnson led the Jr. Vikings to an unbeaten season and Brad King Bowl victory.
“I think Will has made some real development. He’s young, and he’s still learning how to make proper decisions at times and be more decisive. But (during 7-on-7s) I thought... there were stretches that he threw the ball extremely well. He made some really good decisions,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of his quarterback. “It’ll be a little different when the lights come on Friday night. We’ll have to try to calm that down a little bit. It does have an effect on people at times, but I know he’s got a lot of talent. I think the other thing he brings to the table is he has the ability to break the pocket and do damage, because he can do some things athletically.”
Stanford has also excels on the track, where he and teammates qualified for the state track championships earlier this year.
In his first varsity start behind center, Stanford and the Vikings will begin their 2021 schedule at home, when it hosts Cherryville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at MacDonald Stadium.
