NEWLAND — Avery Lady Vikings basketball continues to look for firm footing as it prepares to enter conference play. The Lady Vikings hosted a pair of non-conference contests last week, including a matchup against St. Stephen’s on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and a rematch with the Ashe County Huskies on Friday, Dec. 9. (7-1) ran through the Varsity Lady Vikings (1-6) at Avery High School on Friday night. The women’s basketball team was overtaken by a final score of 65-42 on December 9.
St. Stephen’s 65, Avery 56
Avery and St. Stephen’s played a tight first half in their matchup in Viking Gym, but a slight third-quarter surge served to be just enough firepower for the Lady Indians to hold off the Lady Vikings in an out-of-conference contest.
Avery held a narrow lead following a back-and-forth first eight minutes of action. Five separate players scored for the Big Red, led by three-pointers from Khloe Burleson and Cora Hollifleld, to put the Lady Vikings on top 14-12 entering the second quarter.
St. Stephen’s stepped up in the second quarter, outscoring Avery 15-10 in the frame. Lady Indians player Molli Harris poured in five baskets to lead Saint with 10 points in the half. Avery kept pace behind a balanced effort. In addition to five points each from Burleson and Hollifield, Hannah Mace added four points, while Maddy Barrett and Zoie McClarrin each scored three points and Emma Wise and Bob Greer added a basket each in the opening two quarters to leave Avery with a narrow deficit at 27-24 at halftime.
As the third quarter unfolded, the Saint Stephen’s offense began hitting shots that were less successful in the previous half, tallying 20 points in the quarter compared to just 14 for the Lady Vikings. Half of the Avery offense came by virtue of McClarrin, who tallied seven points in the period. Barrett tallied a couple of field goals for AHS, but the Lady Vikings were left with a 47-38 deficit entering the final quarter.
Avery continued to trail by single digits before making a final run at erasing the Saint Stephen’s lead. A Barrett free throw with 1:29 to play cut the Lady Indians lead to 54-49, with Avery further cutting the lead to just a basket at 56-54 with Burleson’s second 3-pointer of the contest with 58 seconds left on the clock. St. Stephen’s managed to maintain its lead by way of the free-throw line, however, converting on 10-of-13 shots from the charity stripe for enough distance to escape Newland with the narrow win.
Four Lady Vikings scored double figures in the game, led by 13 points by Barrett. The trio of Burleson, Hollifield and McClarrin each finished the night with 10 points. Saint’s Harris led all scorers with 21 points, with 13 from teammate Kennedy Blevins.
Ashe 65, Avery 42
Junior Zoie McClarrin was a star of the game for Avery against the Lady Huskies, as she brought in a total of 11 points and had a big third quarter.
The game started out tight with an 8-7 score and the Vikings leading at the end of the first period. Cora Hollifield racked up four points in the quarter to help pace the Big Red.
The Huskies broke loose from Avery in the second quarter, shooting for 17 points before the half. Ashe guard Kirklyn Hudler shot a big three-pointer, adding to the offensive impact of teammate Abigail Jones’ impact. Jones had eight points in the half, going for 2-of-2 from the foul line, along with four points from Lexie Dawson that helped the Lady Huskies build a halftime lead of 24-18.
Avery came back out looking for a comeback in the second half, but instead the Lady Huskies pulled away and increased its lead. McClarrin and Howell added up some free throws, contributing to Herbert’s and Whitley’s five combined points in the period.
Ashe’s Paige Overcash scored seven points in the third quarter, and added three more field goals in the fourth quarter as part of a 13-point half. Lady Huskies teammates Abby Sheets, Jones, and Julia Herman helped Ashe with 10 combined second-half points.
Ashe took a 50-30 lead after three quarters and never looked back in picking up the road win.
McClarrin was Avery’s lone player registering double figures in the scoring column with 11 points, as 11 different Avery players scored points in the contest. Burleson and Hollifield scored six points each. Overcash led Ashe with 16 points, with 13 points from Jones.
The Vikings are seeking to bounce back as conference season begins. Avery hosts Rosman on December 12 to open Western Highlands Conference play, then will square off with Draughn at Viking Gym this Friday, Dec. 16.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
