RALEIGH — The word “special” applied to everything that happened for the Avery County Wildcats, the Special Olympics Basketball Skills team, who competed in the Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) 2022 Summer Games in Raleigh on June 3 and 4. From the Sheriff’s escort out of Newland to the triumphant return, the weekend was exceptional.
The process began 10 weeks ago when the Wildcats commenced their practices at the Rock Gym every Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Nine athletes gathered to perfect their basketball skills of dribbling, target passing, and shooting baskets. Coaches Kirk and Barb Holdcroft, with the help of John Hendricks II, tabulated and timed each athlete as they progressed weekly.
Basketball skills involved improvement in the skills required for the game of basketball. Athletes must pass the ball accurately to a target on a wall, and then catch the ball as it bounces back to them. In competition, athletes are allowed five passes, with the judges tabulating their scores. A dribbling contest is the second part of the test in which the athletes are timed as they must bounce the ball a specific distance, without losing the ball. Finally, each athlete is scored at making baskets from six marked spots along the lane. The most points are awarded for each basket (3), but some points are also given for hitting the backboard, the rim, and even the net.
On Friday, June 3, the delegation left Yellow Mountain Enterprises in three specially decorated vans, one filled with athletes and the other two filled with luggage – and local fans! No Special Olympics team in recent memory was accompanied to an SONC event by so many non-family supporters from the area. With the urging of Dale Trivette, director of Yellow Mountain Enterprises, the group was assembled and a special police escort out of Newland was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on June 3. Some area residents lined the route to wish the team well as they began their journey to Raleigh.
For the first time, Avery athletes were accompanied to the Opening Ceremony in Reynolds Coliseum on the NC State campus by local supporters. They were welcomed with music, dancing, speeches and the highlight of the evening, the lighting of the Olympic Flame where NC Law Enforcement assisted.
Competition began in the Carmichael Gym at NC State at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, again with the special entourage cheering for the Wildcats. The first round of competition established the skill level of athletes, and they were then put into divisions of similar abilities for the final events. At the conclusion of these skill tests, medals were awarded in the (usual) special ceremony, complete with Olympic music.
Wildcat athletes who earned a gold medal in their divisions included Neal Graham, Charlie Varner and Mason Gilliam. Marilyn Lane earned a silver medal in her division, while Katie Holdcroft earned a bronze medal in her division.
Athletes who came home with a fourth-place medal were Mickey Daniels, Patty Topper, John Hendricks III and first-time competitor Jacqueline McCoury. Several Gilliam family members came in support to add to the 10 local fans who came for the entire journey which boosted the crowd noise for the Wildcats as they stood on the podium.
A special celebratory dinner was held at the Cracker Barrel restaurant, where the entire contingent reveled in the Wildcat success. The trip back to Avery County on Sunday morning, June 5, found many of the athletes asleep for most of the drive.
Special thanks go to Teddy Bare and Robby Willis at Avery County Parks and Recreation Department for use of the gym, to Natalie Buchanan for her patience, athlete directions and unbeatable driving skills, as well as to Dale Trivette for organizing and “leading the charge” for gathering local fans, in addition to Enid at the Valero Subway and to our financial benefactors, most notably the High Country Charitable Foundation and Classic Stone Works.
If the general public remains healthy, the next Special Olympics events will take place with the Fall Tournament competition. If all goes well, the Avery athletes will train and compete in golf, bocce and softball skills. For more information, contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.