The 10-week Partner Up Power Up wellness and fitness program sponsored by Special Olympics North Carolina has concluded for Spring 2021. More than 60 athletes in Special Olympics Avery County have completed their efforts and have reaped at least one of their rewards.
For successfully participating in the first five weeks, special T-shirts were awarded to athletes across the county, including athletes from Newland Elementary, Yellow Mountain Enterprises clients, High Country Head Start students, and Avery Early Head Start students.
One of the reasons these T-shirts are so special is because SONC allowed each county to customize their shirts by recognizing their local sponsors. Special Olympics Avery County is privileged to honor the efforts of both the High Country Charitable Foundation and Classic Stone Works Inc. for their years of financial support. The logos of each organization have been printed on these one-of-a-kind shirts.
These will not be the only rewards that will be received for exercise and fitness through the program. In a few weeks, each participant will receive a specialized Partner Up Power Up hat and a “dog tag” with the same logo.
SONC plans to revisit this wildly successful program again in the Fall of 2021. With the addition of school programs, it is hoped that the number of athletes will expand both statewide and in Avery County.
