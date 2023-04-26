NEWLAND — On Friday, April 21, the Special Olympics athletes from Avery County and Mitchell County competed in track and field events at the Avery High School stadium. Staffed by a multitude of volunteers from the ACS staff and faculty, and also from the Knights of Columbus from St. Bernadette, the athletes were able to show off their skills in the long jump, the softball throw and running events in a variety of distances.
As an event sanctioned by Special Olympics of North Carolina (SONC), the event complied with the protocol and procedures mandated by SONC for an event. As such, athletes were required to provide the proper credentials, which included a completed medical form, much the same as a requirement for any athlete on any sports team. These forms are then valid for three years and allow the athlete to compete in any Special Olympics event throughout the state.
The second requirement for participation is the individual scores of either time or distance for the two events they have chosen. This allows the event organizer to place the athletes in divisions where they will compete against individuals in their same ability level. From this information, collected 3 to 4 weeks before the date, the event can be carefully planned, the shirts ordered for both athletes and volunteers and the actual program created for the officials to do their job.
In Avery County, special needs athletes of an age of 8 or above who qualified for the Games by following the above procedures, received a T-shirt identifying them as an athlete from Avery County. The design and color of the shirt usually changes each year. Spring of 2018 was the last time these Highland Games were held. It will be Mitchell County’s turn to host these games in 2024.
Medals were awarded to all first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division of each event. A total of 53 Gold medals were awarded, as well as 28 Silver medals and 6 Bronze medals. Due to the complex system for divisioning of athletes, there were many events with only one athlete participating. Regardless, each athlete competing received a medal.
Special thanks go to Dr. Dan Brigman, Megan Pollard and the ACS staff for their willingness to host these games and to volunteer their morning for this event. A debt of gratitude is owed to Dale Trivette and the staff of Yellow Mountain Enterprises for their assistance with the physical layout. The expertise of Phillip Greene is recognized for his assistance as the Master of Ceremonies, to the JROTC for the Presentation of the Colors, and thanks to Rev. Dennis Quackenboss for the invocation. Additional appreciation goes to John Greene, manager of Ingles grocery store for the lunch donation for the approximately 50 volunteers, as well as to Avery County EMS who were on hand all morning.
For more information regarding Special Olympics events, what sports are available and when other competitions are scheduled, contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.