As the schedule would have it, the Lady Viking Soccer team played the two toughest conference teams back-to-back last week. They also happen to be the only two 2A teams in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
On Monday, May 1, the Lady Vikings played Madison in Mars Hill and on Wednesday, May 3, Avery traveled to Black Mountain to take on Owen. Currently, Madison is the conference leader, having beaten Owen 1-0 earlier in the season in Swannanoa. Owen will have the chance to tie Madison for the top spot of the regular season this week when they have a rematch at Madison.
At Mars Hill University, Avery played its best game of the season against Madison, who is undefeated in conference play, not only this season, but last season as well. In the first half, Avery was playing against a tough conference foe and against a strong headwind. Avery kept a strong defense while relentlessly attacking the Madison defense. Avery thought it was going to get a chance to take a penalty kick when senior Emree Hoilman was tripped from behind in the box. Unfortunately, no foul was called, so the half ended knotted at 0.
In the second half, Avery continued the attack with the advantage of the wind at its back. For the first 15 minutes of the second, the Lady Vikings had the better play and were able to cap that play off with the first goal of the game. Hoilman sent the ball to the right side of the goal to fellow senior Ava Schmidinger. Schmidinger blew past the defender and the Madison keeper came out toward her. Schmidinger sent the ball into the goal, scoring the first goal of the match. Avery’s coaching staff was disheartened when twice more Hoilman was brought down by Madison players and Avery was not awarded any penalty shots, which easily could have been difference makers to the game.
Avery continued to maintain its slim lead until the 61st minute, when Avery turned the ball over off a short goal kick. This gave Madison an open shot at the top of the box, which Zannah Sharp took, sending the ball just out of the reach of Avery keeper Abby Miller to tie things at 1-1.
For the next 17 minutes, it looked to be a game headed to overtime. However, Madison found a second wind fueled by its Senior Night crowd. With less than two minutes left in the game, off a corner kick, Madison captain Amber Hernandez was able to net the go-ahead goal, providing the final margin in a 2-1 Madison victory.
AHS head coach Jim Shapiro was very pleased with the effort of the Lady Vikings throughout the 80 minutes of play, especially against the experience and talent of the Lady Patriots. He commented on the play of midfielders Campbell Moody and Hope Howell, who “continued their fine play in the midfield, competing for balls in the air and winning tackles.”
Two days later, at Owen, Avery had to face an equally strong opponent, yet with a different style of play. The Lady Vikings soccer team traditionally has more difficulty with the Warlassies, and it became quickly apparent in this matchup. Owen opened the scoring in the sixth minute and scored a total of five goals in the first half. Early in the first half, with the score 2-0, Viking team captain Emree Hoilman went out of the game with a knee injury. Owen held a commanding 5-0 lead at halftime.
Early in the second half, Avery lost two more starters, as center-back Tate Puckett left the game due to an ankle injury and center-midfielder Campbell Moody left due to illness.
“Despite the mounting injuries, we played a much better second half with Ava Schmidinger moving to center back and solidifying our defense,” Shapiro said. “We created some offensive chances and got a lift from the hard aggressive play of freshman Riley Adams, but it was Owen who scored the only two goals of the (second) half.”
Owen wrapped up the match with a 7-0 victory.
Summing up the week of play, Coach Shapiro said, “Monday was a great effort against Madison, who is at the top of the conference, so we had high hopes coming into the Owen match, but due to Owen’s different style of play, we just do not match up well against them.”
Owen’s seven goals were scored by three players: Kaylee Allison, a sophomore, who scored three goals, junior Abby Reitzel, who also scored three goals and had one assist, and senior Olivia Kadens with one goal and two assists. The other three assists were made by three different players. Owen took 30 shots to Avery’s six. Owen’s keeper had two saves and Avery’s Abby Miller had six saves.
Avery hosted Mitchell on Monday, May 8, for its final regular-season game of the year. The Lady Vikings honored its seniors during the matchup, with many of the seniors having been key players for four years.
