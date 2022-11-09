ACHS Volleyball seniors

Avery High School’s six senior volleyball players provided leadership and skill to the 2022 team that finished with a winning conference record and qualified for the state 1A volleyball tournament. Pictured standing are Emree Hoilman, Cora Lee Hollifield, and Emma Wise. Pictured front row are Annabelle Hayes, Callee Buchanan and Laken Crowe.

 Photo submitted

Recipe of the Day



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.