Avery High School’s six senior volleyball players provided leadership and skill to the 2022 team that finished with a winning conference record and qualified for the state 1A volleyball tournament. Pictured standing are Emree Hoilman, Cora Lee Hollifield, and Emma Wise. Pictured front row are Annabelle Hayes, Callee Buchanan and Laken Crowe.
NEWLAND — The conclusion of the Lady Vikings Volleyball season is also the final chapter in the lives of six seniors who have been devoted to the sport for many years in the Avery County school system.
For Laken Crowe, Emree Hoilman, Emma Wise, Cora Lee Hollifield, Annabelle Hayes and Callee Buchanan, their lives have been volleyball for many years. These senior girls have been playing volleyball since elementary school, some as early as sixth grade, where a few of them were a part of the team from Avery Middle School that captured the conference title several years ago.
Most of the senior girls played volleyball all four years at AHS, usually two years on the JV team and two on the Varsity, but it should come as no surprise that one of the girls was a member of the varsity team throughout all four years at AHS: Annabelle Hayes, the daughter of coach Kim Hayes. As Annabelle puts it, “I have loved volleyball since the day I could walk.”
The girls all have aspirations of pursuing a college degree. Both Emma Wise and Cora Lee Hollifield have their sights set on NC State, while Emree Hoilman will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill. Both Laken Crowe and Annabelle Hayes are interested in a career in elementary education, while Callee Buchanan will attend Caldwell Community College before moving on to ETSU. Although each of the girls have immensely enjoyed their volleyball experience, most of them are only considering club or intramural teams in college.
During their years together, the girls have stored away many great memories of playing together. Beating Rosman at home during their junior year ranks as the best experience for Laken, Emma and Annabelle, as Rosman was undefeated up to that point. For Callee and Emree, the best memory is of this year’s Senior Night versus Mitchell, when all six seniors played as a team and won the game. For Hollifield, the best game was this year’s defeat of Draughn High School, when the Lady Vikings came out ahead in a hard-fought match by a score of 3-2.
Two members of the Lady Vikings have been selected to the All-Conference Team, Cora Lee Hollifield and Annabelle Hayes, who played together from eighth grade. Buchanan likes to use this quote from Dr. Seuss: “Sometimes you will never know the value of the moment until it is a memory.”
These six seniors have shared many moments, and now have many memories.
