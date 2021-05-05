Avery wrapped up its final two matches of regular season play last week with matches against a pair of conference rivals, traveling to Black Mountain to take on Owen and returning home to Newland to host Mitchell for Senior Night.
Owen 3, Avery 0
BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Lady Vikings traveled for Senior Night in Black Mountain for its final road match of the season on a warm, sunny, dry day. The Lady Vikings and the Warlassies battled for almost 20 minutes before Julia Givens of Owen was able to find the back of the net for the first goal of the game. Two minutes later, the Warlassies appeared to score a second goal, crossing a pretty ball to the weak side of the goal where Mattie Lehman put the ball in the net. Fortunately, the defensive line of Avery had held strong, and never was an offsides call more welcome as it was on the play against the home team, negating the goal. Owen was not to be denied, however, and in the 29th minute, Abby Reitzel took the fourth Owen corner kick of the half, and Rachel Graham managed to corral the kick and put it in the net. The half ended with Owen leading Avery 2-0.
Avery had four shots in the half, three on frame, to Owen’s 18 shots, 11 on frame. Once again, freshman keeper Abby Miller was kept busy, earning nine saves in the half. Owen celebrated their seniors during the intermission.
Avery stepped up its play in the second half and kept possession of the ball more, only allowing Owen to score once in the half. In the 46th minute, Graham got her second goal of the evening off of a long shot from about 35 yards out. Although very few fouls were called in the game, the play was physical and Owen’s Reitzel earned a yellow card for unsportsmanlike behavior. Miller earned another seven saves in the second half, totaling 16 for the match.
Avery 0, Mitchell 0 (OT)
NEWLAND — To start Senior Night off with a bang, the senior parents prepared a delicious pasta bar for the team’s pregame meal. Avery also took the field in brand new dark grey jerseys. The Lady Vikings had lost at Mitchell earlier in the season and was determined to redeem the earlier loss.
The Lady Vikings dominated the first half, not only keeping the Lady Mountaineers off the scoreboard, but keeping Mitchell from even getting a shot off. Avery took nine shots in the half, with seven on frame, but the Mitchell keeper was able to save each of them. The score was knotted at zero at halftime.
Avery High School honored its five seniors during the halftime break at MacDonald Stadium. Penelope Brocco, Reagan Hughes, Bridgette Jarrell and Lily Perez played four years of high school soccer for Avery. The fifth senior, Ellie Pittman, only played three seasons, as she also played golf for Avery and took a season away from soccer to focus on her golf but returned to the soccer pitch her final two years. Each senior was presented a soccer ball signed by their teammates, flowers and balloons as they walked onto the field escorted by their parents. Announcer Alan Yawn shared each player’s lessons learned and words of advice for their teammates and told of each senior’s accomplishments, along with their future plans.
The second half was not dominated by Avery as it had been in the first. The Lady Mountaineers took six shots, but the one shot on frame was saved by Avery’s keeper, Abby Miller. Avery pealed off another six shots, with four on frame, all saved by the Mitchell keeper. Avery was given a yellow card in the second half as the play heated up, but Mitchell had far more fouls called on them in the game.
The game ended up in a tie at the end of regulation, with neither team finding the back of the net. Although it wasn’t hot, it was warm enough that neither team had much left for overtime. In the two 10-minute periods, neither team scored, although Avery did get two shots off. Overtime ended like regulation with the score knotted at 0.
Rather than attempt penalty kicks to determine the winner, Mitchell declined deciding the match in that fashion to the dismay of the Avery players, coaches and faithful, as the coaches had practiced for this occasion and wanted to have a winner declared.
Avery soccer will miss the five seniors and wish them all the best. The young team, largely freshmen and sophomores, greatly benefited from the seniors’ experience, as the sophomores only got to play in two games last season due to Covid and the team only got to play 10 games this season, also due to Covid.
The Lady Vikings plan to get together regularly in the offseason, and the program encourages any interested eighth graders to call the school and find out what is going on. The team would also like to thank all who helped make this season possible, including the athletic trainers, bus drivers, announcers, athletic director and parents. It was not a winning season in the traditional sense, yet it was a victory to get to play at all and to grow together as a team.
