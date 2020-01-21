SWANNANOA — Coming off a pair of losses last week to the top teams in the Western Highlands Conference, Avery varsity boys basketball looked to sail in more favorable waters when it made the voyage to Owen High School for a Western Highlands Conference matchup with the Warhorses.
The squads played through a tight first quarter of action, but Owen pulled away in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead, continuing to pour in shots for the remainder of the contest to take a 75-54 win over the Big Red on Friday, Jan. 17.
The bulk of the Avery offense in the first quarter came by virtue of Marcus Milliron, who accounted for all three Viking baskets in the period. Owen countered with baskets from five separate players to build a 13-6 lead after eight minutes of play.
Owen extended its advantage in the second quarter as the Vikings struggled to find offensive continuity and put the basketball in the basket. Silas Barinowski and Trent Whitelock each drained three-pointers for the Vikings in the period, with field goals from Jonas Bowman and Troy Hoilman. Owen used a scoring run to pull out to a double-digit lead in the quarter. Dequan Boyce scored six points as part of a 22-point second period for the Warhorses that helped the home team to take a 35-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
As the third period unfolded, Owen was the team to find its offensive stroke. Harper drained a pair of three-point baskets, while Athan Gill scored five points and Boyce and Hunter Inabinett each scored twice in the frame. Avery’s Milliron proved the only consistent scorer for much of the second half, as he poured in 18 of his game-high 24 points over the final two periods. Bowman scored five points in the quarter, including a three-pointer, but Owen’s scoring diversity and defense proved a difficult combination for the Vikings to deal with, as the Warhorses pulled away to take a 62-36 lead after three quarter.
Avery cut into the Owen lead in the final stanza via the deep ball, as Barinowski scored a pair of three-pointers as part of a nine-point performance in the game, while teammate Logan Gilliam also scored from long distance for his only points of the contest and Whitelock connected from three-point range in the quarter. Owen maintained a comfortable cushion over the final eight minutes, however, with Fred Graves netting six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the home team take the WHC victory.
In addition to Milliron’s 24 points, Barinowski added nine points, with seven points from Bowman and six from Whitelock. Four Warhorses reached double figures, with 15 from Harper, 13 points from Boyce, 11 points from Graves and 10 points from Gill.
Avery returns to the court this week with a conference road game against Mitchell on Jan. 21 and will host the Rosman Tigers in Viking Gym on Thursday, Jan. 23. The team travels to Mountain Heritage this Friday, Jan. 24.
