COLUMBUS — Avery’s fortune looked bright early in its matchup on Friday, March 26, at Polk County, where the Vikings sought to snap a 14-game winless streak to the Wolverines. The Big Red managed to control the line of scrimmage and matriculated the football downfield with relative ease with its first possession, while the defense held the Wolverine offense in check throughout the balance of the first quarter.
Polk reached into its offensive bag of tricks on the first play of the second quarter, however, to score a touchdown that seemed to steal away momentum of the game for the majority of the contest. The Wolverines scored 21 second-quarter points in total to take a 15-point lead into halftime, then scored three additional times in the second half to pull away for a 42-20 Homecoming win at Tennant Stadium.
A strong first drive by Avery showed promise to produce the first points of the contest, but a Troy Hoilman pass was intercepted at the Polk 1-yard line by linebacker Nate Henderson, forcing Avery away without points.
“The red zone interception really hurt us. We had momentum,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said following the game.
The Vikings defense rose to the occasion early and often in the first 12 minutes, forcing PCHS to punt on its possession following the pick. Avery was held in check and forced to punt on its second series, and again Polk could not crack the scoreboard, as the Big Red forced an incomplete Casey Beiler pass on a fourth-down conversion try from the Avery 29-yard line.
Again unable to move the football on the stout Polk defense on its third possession, Avery punted for a second straight possession as the first quarter neared completion. Following a Polk running play to conclude the quarter, the Wolverines coaching staff decided to use a trick play to attempt to catch Avery off guard, as Polk’s leading rusher, sophomore Angus Weaver, took a pitch and began to run, only to pull up and toss a strike to receiver Steven Chupp for a 57-yard touchdown. Matias Akers’ PAT was successful to stake the home team to a 7-0 lead just nine seconds into the second period.
Avery sought to respond in kind following the PCHS touchdown and advanced the football to midfield before miscommunication resulted in a 13-yard loss. AHS sophomore running back Chad Giarrusso galloped 17 yards on a third-down play, but on fourth and 4, the Vikings couldn’t complete a pass play to sustain the drive, turning the ball over on downs.
Polk rode the wave of its first score with an 8-play, 53-yard drive culminating in a Gage McSwain 4-yard touchdown run with 5:33 to play in the half, as the extra point doubled Polk’s advantage to 14-0.
A strong kickoff return from Giarrusso gave Avery good field position beyond its own 40 for its ensuing possession, and the Vikings offense put together several positive plays as part of a 10-play drive that consumed more than three minutes of the second-quarter clock.
Faced with 4th down from the Polk 6, Avery took timeout and called a trick play of its own, with Giarrusso taking a direct snap, tossing the ball back to receiver Trent Whitelock, who then threw a pass in the direction of open quarterback Hoilman, who leaked out into the flat toward the goal line. Unlike the Polk trick play, however, the Vikings pass was incomplete, giving possession back to the Wolverines deep in its own territory with 2:02 remaining in the half.
Undaunted, the Vikings defense made its most impactful play of the half just two plays later, when Polk’s McSwain carried the football for a 4-yard gain and was stripped of possession by Avery’s Ty Smith, who toted the pigskin back to the Polk 4-yard line. Hoilman scored on a 4-yard run on Avery’s first play after the turnover to put the Vikings on the scoreboard. The conversion attempt failed, leaving Avery trailing 14-6 with 1:30 to play in the half.
A McSwain kickoff return set up the Wolverines in good field position past the Avery 40 with its ensuing possession, and Polk immediately answered the Viking touchdown with its first offensive play, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Beiler to Jacob Knighton. Akers’ PAT put Polk back out in front 21-6.
An interception on Avery’s final possession of the half handed the ball back to Polk with less than a half-minute remaining in the quarter, but the Viking defense bowed its neck to prevent points to close the half.
The Viking defense shut down the Wolverines to open the third quarter, turning Polk away on a fourth down in Avery territory. AHS went three-and-out on its first possession of the half, leading to Polk’s longest drive of the game, a nine-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Beiler to Elijah Barnes to give the Wolverines a 28-6 lead at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter.
Polk’s defense continued flexing its muscle as it prevented another Viking drive from building momentum, as AHS was unable to convert on a fourth down play near midfield.
Replicating its success on the first play of the second period, Polk scored on the first play of the final quarter as Weaver found the end zone on a 10-yard run to take a 35-6 lead.
Avery’s offense started to click on ite ensuing drive, marching 70 yards in nine plays, capped with a Giarrusso 1-yard plunge. A two-point conversion pass from Hoilman to Chandler Berry cut Polk’s lead to 35-14 with 8:49 left in the contest.
Polk recovered an onside kick attempt near midfield, and used more than five minutes of clock time to eventually reach the goal line when Weaver scored on a 4-yard run, staking the home team to a 42-14 advantage with 3:29 to play.
With the outcome no longer in doubt, the Avery offense demonstrated its pride in finishing the game with positive momentum on its final possession. Hoilman completed eight consecutive passes on the drive, with Giarrusso breaking loose for a 21-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining to provide the final margin of the contest.
Giarrusso registered his third consecutive rushing game of more than 100 yards, gaining 131 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 44 yards. Hoilman completed 23-of-40 passes for 225 yards. Ty Smith caught seven passes for 109 yards, with five receptions for 49 yards from David McCollum.
“We were pretty balanced offensively by the end of the game, but we didn’t make the plays that we had to make. We had a fourth-down conversion we should have made, and we had a miscommunication on a snap that stopped another drive. You can’t stop drives and you need to score and get ahead when you have the opportunity (and) those were plays we gave up,” Bryan explained. “We ran the reverse pass for a third play we didn’t complete, and had three or four plays in the secondary where we had communication issues that hurt. Physically, we held up pretty well against a good football team with a good running back that plays hard. They were a physical team, but we were physical with them as well. They just made the plays and executed a little better than we did.”
Weaver led the Wolverines with 227 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, along with completing 1-of-2 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Beiler completed 10-of-17 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Avery amassed 386 yards in total offense in the matchup, while Polk gained 477 yards of offense.
The Vikings return to Western Highlands Conference action this Friday, April 2, when they travel to Swannanoa to take on the Owen Warhorses.
