NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings basketball team returned to the hardwood following a two-week hiatus due to health and safety protocols to take on the rival Mitchell Lady Mountaineers on Thursday, Jan. 13, on Tommy Burleson Court.
Playing without one starter and having a second starter injured early in the matchup, the Lady Vikings nevertheless continued to play hard, keeping the contest within striking distance through the opening two quarters of play. Mitchell proved too tough to overcome, however, as the Lady Mountaineers pulled away in the second half to escape Newland with a 62-33 win.
Avery showed a bit of rust offensively as it struggled to put the ball in the basket. The defense remained sharp, however, as it forced several MHS turnovers and provided the Big Red offense with extra offensive possessions. The Lady Mountaineers managed only eight first-quarter points, paced by five points from senior Chandra Jenkins, while Avery countered with a Khloe Burleson 3-pointer off the bench and a basket from freshman Maddy Barrett, as the Lady Mountaineers took a narrow 8-6 advantage into the second quarter.
In the second stanza, Mitchell’s Savannah Banks found her groove and took over the game on offense, slashing through the Lady Vikings defense and penetrating into the lane for inside baskets. Banks netted 11 points in the second quarter, outscoring the entire Avery team in the frame. Mitchell used a 13-1 scoring spurt to open the period to stretch its lead out to 14 points at 21-7 midway through the period.
Despite assisting the Lady Mountaineers with several turnovers in the half, Avery regrouped in the latter half of the second quarter and got back on track offensively. Cora Lee Hollifield and Zoie McClarrin each scored three points in the second frame, with a basket off the bench from Carter Peterson and a pair of first-half points from Anaya Jackson. Jenkins countered for Mitchell with nine first-half points as MHS held a 27-15 halftime lead.
As the third quarter ensued, Avery found points hard to come by, as the club was scoreless through the first 2:30 of the period. Mitchell was able to force a number of Lady Viking turnovers and get its transition game going. Banks provided a lift to the Lady Mountaineers with seven points in the quarter, including a bucket in the waning seconds of the stanza. Teammate Reagan Sparks chipped in with five in the frame. Avery’s Emree Hoilman came alive with four points in the period, along with another Burleson 3-pointer, but Mitchell outscored the Big Red by a 20-9 margin in the third quarter to extend its bulge to 47-24 entering the final eight minutes of play.
Avery battled throughout the final stanza to try to mount a comeback. Peterson scored a pair of baskets in the quarter, with a pair of field goals from McClarrin and a free throw from Mari Maya, but Avery was unable to tally any additional points in the frame. Meanwhile, the Lady Mountaineers received a concerted team scoring effort in the final stanza, as Chandra Jenkins scored three field goals, with baskets from Lauren Ringwood, Hannah Wilson and Annali Silver to outscore the Big Red by a 15-9 margin to close out the contest.
McClarrin led the Avery scoring charge with nine points, with six points each from Peterson and Burleson. Hoilman scored four points, with three from Hollifield, two points apiece from Barrett and Jackson, and a point from Maya to account for the Lady Vikings’ total.
Mitchell’s Banks led all scorers with 18 points, with 15 points from C. Jenkins. Sparks added seven points, with five points each from Silver and Chloe Carter.
Avery’s varsity boys basketball team was still in health and safety protocols throughout last week, so its matchup with Mitchell was postponed, while the Vikings JV boys team played prior to the varsity girls matchup on Jan. 13, falling to Mitchell’s junior varsity by a final score of 46-34.
Avery returns to the court this week with a road matchup at Rosman on Jan. 18, with a road matchup at Draughn on Friday, Jan. 21.
