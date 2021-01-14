CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA has posted on January 14 the second draft of its 2021-2025 Conference Realignment.
“This draft represents a sacrifice of time by committee members to review and study all submitted suggestions and proposals,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in an update to schools about the second draft. “While the draft does not satisfy all wishes and wants of each member school, it does represent an intentional effort by the committee to be fair and consistent in its decisions relative to any changes in conferences from the initial draft.”
Schools that are impacted or have changed from the first draft could formally appeal to the committee. The deadline for an appeal to conference placement in this second draft is 4 p.m. on January 21.
The virtual appeal dates are January 27 for schools in the East and January 28 for schools in the West.
In the initial realignment draft, Avery High School was slated to join a yet-to-be-named conference (labeled for identification purposes at "Conference 42") with current conference partners Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Madison and Owen, with new schools Draughn, Patton, and West Caldwell to comprise an eight-team conference.
The latest realignment draft has three notable editions related to the Vikings, however. West Caldwell has been removed from the initial conference draft and is now placed in "Conference 45," which includes Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, and West Lincoln. Additionally, Patton has also been moved out from Avery's conference in the second realignment draft and placed in a conference with Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Polk County, and R-S Central.
The association has added one school, Rosman High School, to Conference 42, slated to join Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Owen, and Draughn to now comprise a seven-school conference.
As noted in previous reports, NCHSAA realignment continues to be a fluid situation, with the remaining timeline in place over the next two months to finalize the process:
- Feb. 3, 2021—Realignment Committee meets and considers making further adjustments to conferences.
- Feb. 4, 2021—Committee issues the third draft.
- Feb. 10, 2021 (If necessary)—Deadline for final appeals to Realignment Committee. Must be received in writing at NCHSAA by this date. For schools whose conference membership has been altered somehow from previous drafts.
- Feb. 17, 2021 (if necessary)—Final appeals to Realignment Committee. Realignment report then submitted to the Board of Directors.
In March, the NCHSAA Board of Directors will hear any final appeals based on procedural errors, the exact date is to be announced. The board will then vote on the 2021-2025 Realignment Plan, with the plan taking effect Aug. 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.