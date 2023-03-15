HCC Coaches Golf Tourney group shot

Avery native and College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Paul Johnson (pictured far right) was among the numerous high-profile coaches taking part in the inaugural High Country Caregivers charity golf event in 2022. Also pictured are Sparky Woods, Scott Satterfield, Shawn Clark, Dave Doeren, Oval Jaynes, Shawn Clark, Jerry Moore and Mack Brown. This year’s event is scheduled for May 8 and 9.

 File photo

