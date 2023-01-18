NEWLAND — Avery High School Lady Vikings soccer senior standout Ava Schmidinger signed on the dotted line a letter of intent to take her skills to Montreat College, where she will be part of the Cavaliers women’s soccer program.
Schmidinger announced the decision and signed her letter while surrounded by family and friends, teammates and Avery High School administrative staff during a Thursday morning, Jan. 12, ceremony in the middle commons at the school.
“This is something that I’ve been working on for a very long time. It’s always been my passion. I’m just really excited to take this next step and also provide this for Avery County, as it (a soccer signing) hasn’t happened in a while. So I’m excited just to do this,” Schmidinger said during the signing event.
Schmidinger was appreciative and quick to express her gratitude to the Avery High School soccer program and support system that has prepared her to have the opportunity both scholastically and athletically to perform as a student-athlete at the collegiate level. Schmidinger noted that her future destination of Montreat shared many similar qualities as Avery High.
“Here’s a sense of community, and a family,” Schmidinger said. “As soon as I went to Montreat, I noticed that it had the sense of community and family that Avery had, and I think that’s kind of why I chose it because it felt like home.”
Montreat College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Kristin Eggert, who, with the program’s Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach Karrigan Falber were on hand at ACHS for the signing and expressed excitement and anticipation regarding the type of player and person that Ava represents as she steps into the Cavalier program.
“We’re just really excited to have Ava as a part of our program. I think that she will make us better as a whole. Anytime you find a young woman who can be a mission fit for the college and for the program is important. One of the things we’re really big on is separating that ‘who you are’ and ‘what you do,’ are different things, and every single one of our players adds value to who we are. Then we want them to also add value to what we do, and that’s one of our goals is that development of the players,” Eggert said.
Schmidinger enters a Montreat program that is rich in tradition and values relationship and character as part of the team and family dynamic within the program.
“So one of the hallmarks of our program is that we’re very much oriented around relationships. Ava has played club with some of our current Montreat players, so that’s how she first came on our radar. We’ve had great interaction with her throughout the process,” Eggert said of Schmidinger. “She’s a very well spoken young lady and demonstrates respect, good character, a lot of the things that we’re looking into in particular, (and) also the faith aspect about who we are and what we do.”
Eggert shared her anticipation of Schmidinger’s fit into the Cavaliers system and what talents she brings to the pitch as a member of her squad.
“One of the things that we always see going from high school to college is how do players adapt to the transition of a change in speed of play. So one of the things that I really am looking forward to working with Ava is that she’s really coachable. That a lot of times isn’t something you can teach,” Eggert added. “I see in Ava a desire and a hunger to grow and be pushed to be the best that she can be, so we’ll get the opportunity to see how that translates directly into skill on the field.”
Among the support staff for Schmidinger at the high school is Avery High School Athletic Director Jay Smith. As an alum of Montreat himself, he had the unique perspective of being available to Schmidinger with questions about the college and about the overall culture of the campus setting.
“It’s an honor to see a student be able to go to the next level. It’s an honor for me to be able to see a kid go to next level where I graduated as an alumni. She’s a super kid. As a player, she may be small, but she’s super talented with the ball,” Smith said. “She’s at the right level in soccer, and NAIA is the perfect level for her. She’s got speed and talent, and won’t have any trouble at all. She’s going to a good place.”
Smith also cited Ava’s attitude as a key attribute to her success on and off the field.
“As a student, she’s always smiling She’s a kid that’s always positive,” Smith added. “It’s obvious when you see such a large group of kids and teammates who come out here to support her for her signing day that she is a great kid. She comes from a great family and has the background of playing with club soccer with High Country. She’s played a lot of soccer.”
Smith expressed pride in the academic success of Schmidinger and many other students from Avery High School who have parlayed their skills on and off the athletic field into opportunities that will benefit them far beyond the four years spent at Avery.
“These are student-athletes. The word ‘student’ is first. Our students are good students. They work hard, especially our athletes. They don’t cause trouble, they all make good grades and very seldom do we have a kid that is not eligible because of grades,” Smith said. “Our coaches have the philosophy of keeping their kids’ grades, and I say all our coaches, as they make sure the students do what they need to do. That’s the culture which I hope will continue for years to come.”
Schmidinger currently intends to major in pre-veterinary medicine at Montreat, and she thanked those who were instrumental in helping her to achieve the goal of continuing to play soccer beyond high school.
“I just want to thank my family and my friends and, of course, my coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be,” Schmidinger said.
