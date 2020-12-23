NEWLAND — As the ongoing pandemic has forced several postponements to games this fall across the Western Highlands Conference, the league’s athletic directors met on Monday, Dec. 21, to hash out its plans for the remainder of the regular season.
Lady Viking volleyball games that have been previously postponed against Owen and Mountain Heritage, as well as one of the team’s matchups with Madison have been canceled.
Avery will travel to Mitchell with a 3 p.m. start time on December 29, followed by a trip to Columbus to take on Polk County beginning at noon on December 30. Avery will travel to Madison with a start time of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and the Big Red will host Mitchell for its Senior Night on Thursday, Jan. 7.
