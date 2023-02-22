Avery’s Ben Jordan maintains grip control over opponent Marcus Tyson of Pamlico County in the state championship match in the 120-pound weight class inside Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jordan won the bout by second-period pinfall to capture his second state title.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Viking senior Seth Blackledge stands atop the podium after he finished his Viking career as the 195-pound champion at last week’s NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships in Greensboro.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Seth Blackledge controls opponent Jadon Maness of Uwharrie Charter Academy, earning a win by pinfall in 1:33 in the state championship-winning bout.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Mason Bentley looks to gain a reversal over Alleghany opponent Eli Thomas in the 126-pound weight class at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships in Greensboro.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Avery’s Ben Jordan maintains grip control over opponent Marcus Tyson of Pamlico County in the state championship match in the 120-pound weight class inside Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jordan won the bout by second-period pinfall to capture his second state title.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Now two-time state champion Ben Jordan has his hand raised in victory following his pinfall win in his championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Greensboro Coliseum.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Grant Reece holds down opponent Ryan Mann of North East Carolina Prep in the 132-pound state championship match in Greensboro. Reece earned a come-from-behind win, scoring in the final half-minute to earn a 4-3 decision victory.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Cael Dunn shares a celebratory hug with his father, Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn, after Cael completes a 1-0 decision victory over reigning state champion Grayson Roberts of Uwharrie Charter in the 170-pound weight class.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Sophomore Cooper Foster stands tall as the champion in the 106-pound weight class at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships, completing an undefeated season en route to his first state title.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
An elated Cooper Foster looks toward the Avery fan section as his arm is raised in victory following his state championship win, a 1-0 decision victory over Ethan Hines of Uwharrie Charter Academy.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Grant Reece repeats as state champion with his arm raised in victory in Greensboro Coliseum on February 18 following his 4-3 decision win in the 132-pound weight class.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Cael Dunn poses on the podium with his championship bracket in the 170-pound weight class as state champion at last week’s NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships in Greensboro.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Team Avery celebrates with a group photo on the championship mat following its fourth-consecutive state team championship at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships February 16 to 18 in Greensboro. Pictured are wrestlers Tristan Adams, Connor Brewer, Cooper Foster, Mason Bentley, Cael Dunn, Seth Blackledge, Staley Griffith, Grant Reece, Johnathon Gragg, Ben Jordan, Barrett Potter, Brandon Cabrera, King Orvosh and Asencion Barajas.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Avery Vikings Head Wrestling Coach Matthew Dunn received the award for 1A State Wrestling Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association prior to the championship finals on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Greensboro Coliseum.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Grant Reece stands atop the podium with the spoils of a championship bracket and gold medal for winning the 132-pound weight class at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships last weekend in Greensboro.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Ben Jordan stands atop the podium for a second time as state champion in Greensboro, repeating the accomplishment this year for his second-straight state title for Avery.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Six Avery wrestlers were among the contingent of competitors celebrated during the Parade of Champions which immediately preceded the championship finals of the NCHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum on February 18.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Tristan Adams earned an 8-4 decision victory over Cherryville’s Chase Miller in the state championship match in the 152-pound weight class at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
In what has become an annual tradition, the Avery wrestling team poses for a group photo in front of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex sign following the state championships on Saturday, Feb. 18. Pictured from left are Asencion Barajas, King Orvosh, Barrett Potter, Brandon Cabrera, Tristan Adams (with teammate Cooper Foster sitting on Adams’ shoulders), Cael Dunn, Grant Reece, Seth Blackledge, Ben Jordan, Johnathon Gragg, Mason Bentley, Staley Griffith and Connor Brewer.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Avery’s Cooper Foster looks to maintain wrist control against Uwharrie Charter opponent Ethan Hines in the 1A state championship bout in the 106-pound weight class at Greensboro Coliseum on February 18.
Photo by Becca Sheppard
Staley Griffith wrestled for Avery in the 138-pound weight class at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships last weekend at Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO —Avery High School Wrestling defied the odds in winning its sixth team state championship, with a state-record-breaking six individual state champions at last weekend’s NCHSAA State High School Wrestling Championships in Greensboro Coliseum. The following are images captured of the historic event.
