Avery High School collected the team state championship for the second consecutive year and crowned four individual state champions at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships last week at Uwharrie Charter Academy in Ulah. Here are some of the scenes from the Vikings’ triumphant conquest on the mat.
Scenes from the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships
Jamie Shell
