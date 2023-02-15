Avery wrestling team members gather for a photo with the regional runner-up plaque, including King Orvosh, Grant Reece, Mason Bentley, Cooper Foster, Johnathon Gragg, Staley Griffith, Cael Dunn, Ben Jordan and Tristan Adams.
Avery wrestler Mason Bentley had to wrestle his championship bout wearing a facemask following a nose injury in his semifinal bout. Bentley overcame the injury to win the regional championship at 126 pounds.
Avery’s Grant Reece controls his opponent from Alleghany High School en route to a championship in the 132-pound weight class during last week’s NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Wrestling Championships at Mitchell High School.
Mason Bentley claimed a regional championship in the 126-pound weight class.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Staley Griffith (pictured far right) qualified for the state championships with a fourth-place regional finish at 138 pounds.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Freshman Cael Dunn pinned the competition to become regional champion for Avery in the 170-pound weight class.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Seth Blackledge was regional champion for Avery in the 195-pound weight class at the 1A Western Regional Tournament at Mitchell High School.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Avery wrestling team members gather for a photo with the regional runner-up plaque, including King Orvosh, Grant Reece, Mason Bentley, Cooper Foster, Johnathon Gragg, Staley Griffith, Cael Dunn, Ben Jordan and Tristan Adams.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Tristan Adams claimed a regional championship in the 152-pound weight class at the 1A Western Regional wrestling tournament February 10 and 11 in Ledger.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Grant Reece stands atop the podium as 1A Western Regional champion in the 132-pound weight class at last weekend’s wrestling tournament.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Ben Jordan swept through the competition for a regional championship at 120 pounds in the 1A Western Regional tournament at Mitchell High School on February 10 and 11.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Cooper Foster remained undefeated this season as he captured the 1A Western Regional championship at 106 pounds last weekend at Mitchell High School.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Johnathon Gragg pins his opponent from Starmount in Western Regional wrestling action last weekend at Mitchell High School.
Photo courtesy Avery High School Wrestling
King Orvosh controls his opponent during 1A West Regional wrestling tournament action.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Avery wrestler Mason Bentley had to wrestle his championship bout wearing a facemask following a nose injury in his semifinal bout. Bentley overcame the injury to win the regional championship at 126 pounds.
Photo courtesy Avery High School Wrestling
Avery wrestler Connor Brewer looks to shoot on his Alleghany opponent in action from the 285-pound tournament during last week’s 1A Western Regional tournament at Mitchell High School.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Avery’s Grant Reece controls his opponent from Alleghany High School en route to a championship in the 132-pound weight class during last week’s NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Wrestling Championships at Mitchell High School.
LEDGER — Avery High School Wrestling placed second last weekend at the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Wrestling Tournament at Mitchell High School, boasting seven regional champions and a fourth-place finish to qualify eight grapplers to compete in Greensboro for this weekend’s state championships. The following are images from the weekend of mat competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.