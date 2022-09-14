MARION — A balanced Vikings offense was no match for an overwhelming rushing attack exhibited by the McDowell Titans, who controlled both the clock and the football in the second half with three scoring possessions to pull away for a 46-21 victory over Avery on Friday evening, Sept. 9. McDowell improved to 3-1 with the win, while the Vikings enter conference play this week with an 0-4 record.
“Hats off to McDowell. Our kids played extremely hard and couldn’t ask for anything more out of them,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said after the game. “We had some mistakes, but also had some coaching errors as well. Our big thing out of the game and the turning point came in the third quarter. McDowell kept the ball for six or seven minutes and scored, then we couldn’t turn around and answer with our own score, which was big, then they came right back down the scored again. What we’ve got to do is work on our mistakes and improve our offense to where it’s more fluid. We need to get better as a whole offensively and defensively this week.”
The first quarter of the contest was a basically even affair. The two teams exchanged punts with each of their respective first possessions. On Avery’s second series, however, the Vikings rolled the dice on attempting a fourth-down conversion in its own territory, a pass play which came up four yards short near midfield. Upon taking over on downs with a short field, McDowell scored the first points of the game, a 5-yard Hayden Haynes touchdown run. The Titans were successful with trick play on the two-point-conversion try to take an 8-0 lead at the 5:16 mark of the opening period.“That fourth-down call was on me. We had an opportunity then and there, and our kids were excited to go for it,” Farmer explained about the fourth-down call. “We felt we needed a momentum changer and go for it. I knew we had missed on an open pass play on the third-down play before that, and that fourth down call was on me. I wanted to see where we were at and try to build momentum.”
Following the Titans touchdown, Avery answered the bell with its own touchdown. The Big Red marched 52 yards over six plays to pay dirt. The key play on the drive was a 41-yard pass completion from quarterback Will Stanford to receiver Latrell Baker, where Baker extended past the defender to make a circus-variety, one-handed catch at the McDowell 11-yard line. Stanford capped the drive with a one-yard plunge, with Cayden Parnell’s extra point cutting McDowell’s lead to 8-7 with 3:04 to play in the opening stanza.
On the second play of the second quarter, McDowell found the end zone to finish off an 8-play, 75-yard possession. A 3-yard quarterback keeper from Ricky Carr and successful two-point conversion pass play increased the Titans’ advantage to 16-7 just 40 seconds into the period.
Avery’s ensuing possession was halted as McDowell’s Majesty Summey intercepted a Stanford offering, then the Titans offense capitalized on the turnover with a 45-yard scoring drive that took eight plays, ending when Carr connected with Josh Ellis on a 15-yard touchdown pass. MHS added two more points using a halfback pass on the two-point conversion to pad the Titans’ lead to 24-7 midway through the second quarter.
For the second time in the half, Avery followed a McDowell touchdown by regrouping offensively and finding the end zone themselves. The workhorse on the ensuing Viking series was senior Logan Gilliam, who saw considerable time in the backfield as the Big Red’s featured running back. Gilliam gained 39 of the 57 yards on the series, capping the effort with a 24-yard touchdown run. The Vikings missed the PAT, but had cut McDowell’s lead to 24-13, a score that remained unchanged for the remainder of the first half.
McDowell received the opening possession of the third quarter, and used a time-consuming drive to take control of the game for good. Elapsing almost half of the time in the period, McDowell matriculated 75 yards over 12 plays, 11 of them on the ground, culminating with a 1-yard Carr dive across the goal line. A successful two-point play pushed McDowell ahead 32-13.
Avery again showed its ability to move the ball on offense with its first possession of the half, driving 43 yards into the McDowell red zone. The drive stalled, however, when the Vikings were unable to convert on a 4th-and-2 play at the Titans 8-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
Coach Darrell Brewer’s Titans club took advantage of its defensive stop by adding another score to its ledger, driving the length of the field with an 8-play, 92-yard possession that saw a 33-yard touchdown pass from Carr to receiver Matthew Spivey swell the Vikings’ deficit to 39-13 as the teams entered the fourth quarter.
Avery’s offense found greater resistance from McDowell in the second half, as the Vikings were forced to turn the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession. Working with a short field, the Titans offense a final score when running back Hunter Pittman scored on a 6-yard scamper to propel the home team to a 46-13 lead with eight minutes to play in the game.
Refusing to surrender, the Vikings responded to the latest Titans score with the final Avery touchdown of the game, as Stanford scored on an 8-yard quarterback keeper. Stanford connected with Baker on the two-point try to pull to within 46-21 at the 6:46 mark.
McDowell managed to salt away all but the final 32 seconds of the game with its final offensive series, gaining three first downs on the drive to effectively seal the win.
Stanford led the Vikings with 95 rushing yards on 19 carries, with two touchdowns. Gilliam added 52 rushing yards and a score. Stanford was 16-for-34 passing for 166 yards, with Lukas Hughes leading all Avery receivers with 67 yards.
Ellis led McDowell with 189 rushing yards on 21 carries, with 66 rushing yards from Haynes. Carr was 7-for-10 passing for 76 yards with two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Hughes brothers, Lukas and Landon, combined for 25 tackles between the pair, with nine tackles from Asher Hartzog and eight tackles on defense by Logan Brown.
Avery opens Western Highlands Conference action when it will host Rosman on Homecoming this Friday, Sept. 16. The Homecoming Parade will take place beginning at 4 p.m. in downtown Newland (parade lineup at 3:30 p.m.), with the football game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. and Homecoming King and Queen announced during halftime festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.