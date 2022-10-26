SWANNANOA — With a win at home over conference foe Madison in its pocket, the Vikings looked for more of the pleasant taste of victory as the team traveled to Buncombe County on Friday, Oct. 21, to take on longtime foe Owen in a Western Highlands Conference showdown. In two teams jockeying for position in the middle of the pack in the conference standings, the Vikings were able to land a number of early scoring shots and countered every Owen offensive flurry throughout the second half to pull out a 45-35 victory in a high-scoring game, taking sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings while all but cementing a berth in the upcoming 1A state football playoffs.
The night was a showcase of offensive firepower, as the two teams combined to amass close to 800 yards in total offense. Owen did much of its damage in the ground attack, racking up 310 rushing yards on 46 carries, while Avery passed for 240 yards. The difference in the game was the Vikings defense, who forced Owen into five turnovers, which Avery converted into 21 points.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a four-quarter game, and our kids overcame adversity that took place during the game,” Avery Head Football Coach Ethan Farmer said. “Our kids fought hard and I was really pleased with our offense, and our defense forced the five turnovers. We had some key things occur at the end of the game that kind of stalled them out and helped us, so I was really happy with the outcome.”
For the level of offense that materialized in the matchup, scoring was hard to come by for most of the first quarter of play. Avery was forced to punt with its first two possessions of the game, while the Vikings defense turned Owen away on fourth-down plays in each of the first two Warhorse possessions of the first quarter, the first a fake punt attempt on fourth down and the latter a fumble on a poor snap to the punter, which Avery’s Landon Hughes recovered for the first turnover of the night. The Vikings offense capitalized on the gaffe three plays later, as Will Stanford scored on a 2-yard tote for the game’s first points. Cayden Pannell’s extra point gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with eight seconds to play in the first quarter.
On the next Warhorse offensive play to end the first period, quarterback Alex Sanchez tossed an interception to Avery’s Latrell Baker, who returned the pick to the Owen 45-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings again found the end zone, as Stanford connected with Baker with a 45-yard touchdown pass. The extra point staked Avery to what proved to be its largest lead of the night at 14-0 just 15 seconds into the second quarter.
Needing an answer after surrendering 14 points in just 23 seconds, Owen settled down and found its offensive rhythm behind its senior signal caller Sanchez, who passed for 65 yards on the ensuing Owen drive, the final 51 yards a touchdown pass to receiver Hudson Minks. The extra point by Daniel Garcia put the Warhorses on the board and narrowed the score to 14-7 with 8:38 to play in the half.
Avery was unable to answer the Owen score and was forced to punt, but the defense quickly returned the pigskin back to the Vikings as Elijah Holtsclaw picked off a Sanchez throw in Viking territory and darted 42 yards to the Owen 15. Three plays later, Stanford found Landon Hughes, who made a sliding catch in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. The PAT by Pannell extended the AHS lead back to 14 at 21-7 with 3:57 to play in the second quarter.
A strong kickoff return by Owen’s Hunter Inabinett gave the Warhorses its next possession near midfield. Sanchez took matters into his own hands, as the quarterback ran for 42 yards as part of a six-play, 47-yard scoring drive, the final play a 20-yard scamper to the goal line, with the extra point cutting the lead back to a touchdown at 21-14.
With approximately two minutes to play in the half, Avery looked to again add to its lead, but the Owen defense forced a fourth down at Avery’s own 28-yard line. The Vikings opted not to punt, but instead to try converting a 4th-and-2, but the Warhorse defense bowed its neck and forced an incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs deep in Avery territory with 34 seconds on the clock. Owen could only manage to advance to the Avery 13-yard line before time expired to close the half, however, leaving the Vikings with a 21-14 halftime lead.
Avery opened the third quarter as it ended the second period, with a failed fourth-down conversion attempt, but the Vikings defense forced another Owen turnover inside the Avery red zone on its first possession, as Baker forced a Sanchez fumble, which Landon Hughes recovered.
Avery finally managed to score the first points of the second half on its third offensive series, driving 50 yards over four plays, as Stanford found receiver James Harris on an inside slant pattern, with Harris outracing the secondary to the end zone, returning the Big Red to a 14-point bulge at 28-14 with 4:47 to play in the third period.
Unruffled by the big-play surrendered by its defense, the Owen offense went back to work and struck quickly, as running back Will Johnson served as the Warhorse workhorse, rushing for 51 of Owen’s 54 yards as part of a five-play drive, as Johnson’s final run of 21 yards ended in the painted end zone, bringing OHS back to within a score at 28-21.
As the game was shaping up as a shootout on the scoreboard, the Vikings offense had to continue to post points. A 46-yard touchdown pass from Stanford to Holtsclaw just 40 seconds after the latest Owen score kept the home team at arm’s length, as the Vikings led 35-21 entering the fourth quarter.
With the football to open the final 12 minutes, Owen benefitted from a pass interference call against the Vikings on a fourth-down play to keep a drive alive. The Warhorses cashed in on the extra opportunity five plays later in the form of a Johnson 6-yard touchdown run, with the extra point again drawing the home team within a touchdown at 35-28.
Each time the Vikings needed a score in the second half, the Big Red rose to the occasion and quelled the Owen momentum. A nine-play, 43-yard Viking drive following Owen’s touchdown elapsed more than three and a half minutes off the clock. The drive stalled at the OHS 14, and Pannell came on to split the sticks on a 31-yard field goal try, extending the Viking lead to 10 at 38-28 with 5:50 to play in the game.
Coach Farmer lauded the work of the Vikings special teams unit in getting the job done when called upon, especially in the past two wins.
“Our kids are continuously working hard with kicking and punting. Our guys spend numerous hours working on their special teams assignments, kicking extra field goals,” Farmer said. “On Thursday in practice we put pressure on the special teams, counting down to have them be prepared and build momentum for any game-like scenario, and that has been effective for us. Having both Kaden Knight and Cayden Pannell, and James Harris coming in to punt and kick have been beneficial to us.”
The Warhorses refused to fold as the offense kept the pressure on, constructing a 74-yard drive that took 11 plays and more than four minutes off the game clock that resulted in the team’s fifth touchdown of the night, a 10-yard Sanchez scurry, to pull within three points at 38-35 with 1:42 to play.
Owen tried an onside kick to regain possession, but Avery’s Harris fell on the football. Looking to run out the clock and force Owen to use remaining timeouts, Viking senior running back Logan Gilliam instead managed to break through OHS arm tackles and race 50 yards into the end zone, with Pannell’s extra point pushing the AHS lead back to double-digits at 45-35 with 1:22 to play.
Owen’s final gasp on offense resulted in a Sanchez pass that was intercepted by Gilliam to clinch the team’s first road victory of the season.
Stanford completed 14-of-28 passing for 240 yards with four touchdowns, while also rushing 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Four Vikings receivers, Holtsclaw, Baker, La. Hughes and Gilliam, had three receptions each. Defensively, Asher Hartzog and Logan Brown each recorded 16 tackles to lead the Big Red.
“We’re emphasizing our kids staying focused and we had a few missed tackles, but the kids understood where mistakes were made,” Farmer noted. “In practice, we’re able to work each day to improve, and it’s great that they’re able to take what we’re doing out on the practice field into the game each week.”
With the experience of the conference season has been lessons learned in playing error-free, disciplined football.
“We’ve been stressing that a whole lot day in and day out. We’re constantly preaching it and making sure we’re staying disciplined in taking care of the football,” Farmer added. “Earlier in the year, we had some mistakes, but right now we’re telling our kids to pay attention to detail, to stay focused, and make sure that you’re locked in. When you practice hard, you play hard, and those are the results you end up getting.” Farmer also extended congratulations to Avery’s 4th and 5th grade Jr. Vikings football team, who won a Tri-County football championship last weekend.
Avery returns home this Friday, Oct. 28, to face neighboring Mitchell in the annual installment of The AJT Border Battle Classic. Farmer stated that his group is working hard to prepare for the challenges offered by the Mountaineers this week.
“They have a dual-threat in Ty (Turbyfill) and we know that their running game with Chad (Giarrusso) is strong,” Farmer said. “We have to watch their offense, and we are emphasizing that we are prepared, watching a lot of film and emphasizing everything we need to know in practice. We’re hoping that translates into a successful game, and we also hope to see a big fan turnout for Friday night.”
