NEWLAND — Last week’s opening-round state 1AA playoff matchup looked, at least on paper, as a duel between high-volume passing attacks.
Avery and Starmount failed to disappoint, as the teams combined to hurl the pigskin 82 times for a combined 616 yards and eight touchdowns, as Avery led for much of the contest before a second-half Starmount surge and a couple of key plays proved too much for the Big Red to overcome in a 41-27 loss at MacDonald Stadium on Nov. 15.
“I think we made a major step forward. We would have liked to have won a home playoff game, which I thought we were very capable of winning that game,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game and addressing his team. “Certainly, we feel like we made a major step forward. We talked to our younger players about whether we’re going to work hard enough in the next six or seven months to where we can make another step forward. That will be the question.”
The Vikings led after each of the first three quarters of the contest, but 17 unanswered points by the Rams in the final 12 minutes proved too deep of a hole for Avery to overcome, as Starmount advanced to face fellow conference rival and top-seed East Surry in Pilot Mountain this weekend.
“We came out of the blocks like we wanted to. Defensively we played okay and offensively we had them a little bit confused with the passing game.”
Avery seized an early 14-0 lead after one quarter as the Vikings scored on its second offensive series by way of a 12-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Troy Hoilman to freshman wideout Chad Giarrusso. In the final minute of the stanza, the Vikings added its second score when Ty Smith broke multiple tackles and dashed 54 yards with a Hoilman pass for the 14-0 advantage.
Starmount found its first points of the night less than two minutes into the second period, when Trey Dezern connected with Eric Wiles on a 32-yard touchdown pass, with the extra point cutting the AHS lead to 14-7.
The Avery offense went back to work on its ensuing possession, marching into the Starmount red zone. On a third-down screen pass to running back Lucas Andrews, Starmount’s JMax Swaim forced a fumble, which Wiles scooped up and ran 62 yards deep into Avery territory.
“We had a chance to bury them, but we let them have a long pass play to get within 14-7,” Bryan noted. “The fumble on the screen pass that they took inside the 10-yard line was a back-breaking play.”
Starmount capitalized on the turnover as Wiles caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Dezern. Jose Najera’s extra point tied the contest at 14-14 with 5:07 to play in the second quarter.
Following an exchange of punts late in the half, Avery took advantage of a busted coverage to the tune of a 32-yard touchdown pass from Hoilman to Jesse Jones, with the extra point pushing the Vikings back out in front 21-14.
In the final 90 seconds before halftime, Dezern connected on four consecutive passes spanning 60 total yards to set up the Rams inside the Avery 10-yard line. Out of timeouts, Starmount managed to stop the clock with a Dezern spike with two seconds remaining to convert a 22-yard Najera field goal as time expired to leave the Vikings with a 21-17 halftime lead.
Over the course of the third quarter, both teams mounted touchdown drives that teetered the lead back-and-forth between the schools. Starmount scored on its first possession of the second half, driving 54 yards over eight plays, with Dezern hooking up with Swaim for a 15-yard touchdown pass and Starmount’s first lead of the night at 24-21. The Vikings answered with its own touchdown, however, capping a 13-play, 73-yard march with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hoilman to Smith. Serafim’s PAT was blocked, but Avery regained the lead at 27-24, a lead it carried into the fourth quarter.
As the final 12 minutes unfolded, the Rams continued to use the passing game to put pressure on the Viking defense, throwing on eight plays out of its 11-play drive. The Vikings defense bowed its neck, however, forcing the Rams to settle for an 18-yard Najera field goal to tie the game at 27-27 with 8:22 remaining in the contest.
Another key moment that swung momentum in favor of the visitors occurred on the ensuing kickoff, when Jimmy Angulo’s squib kickoff was recovered by teammate Rodney Watson at the Viking 35-yard line. On the very next play, Dezern and Swaim combined for a 35-yard pitch-and-catch into the end zone, with the PAT pushing the Rams ahead 34-27 with 8:11 remaining.
“We go out in the second half and the game’s tight, and we blow a squib kick or onside kick. I’m not even sure if it was meant or not, as it was kind of a mishit squib,” Bryan explained. “Mason [Thomas] had the long kick return earlier, so they tried to kick it along the ground and we mishandled it, which was a turnover and loss of a possession. They score and it gives them the lead. Plays like that, and not converting on a fourth-down conversion earlier in the game, those were huge plays. They kept drives alive and put is in a bind. “
Avery’s next possession began inside Starmount territory, but the Vikings were forced into a three-and-out.
Needing possession with another opportunity to tie the game, Avery could not make the stop needed to get the Rams offense off the field.
A pass interference penalty gave SHS a first down early in the ensuing Rams series, eventually leading to a drive of 80 yards over 10 plays, while elapsing more than five and a half minutes off the game clock. Swaim capped the drive with a 6-yard run that served as a clinching score and a 41-27 lead with 1:00 to play.
The teams combined for 789 yards in total offense during the game.
Hoilman completed 26-of-41 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the game, finishing his junior season with 3,163 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes in 2019. Senior teammate Lucas Andrews concluded his Avery career with 61 yards on 11 carries in the contest, and 856 rushing yards for the season. Smith led the Big Red with nine receptions for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns, completing his junior campaign with 73 receptions for 859 yards.
Dezern paced Starmount with 305 passing yards on 23-of-41 passing with four touchdowns. Swaim led the Rams with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries, along with 11 receptions for 171 yards and three total touchdowns.
“We’ve seen some teams who are capable of throwing the football. Ashe and Draughn both threw the football, but we’ve also faced a lot of running teams. We’re kind of built to be a run stopping team, and we don’t get a lot of playing us, if you know what I mean,” Bryan explained. “We were tested a little bit and put in space in a couple of places that hurt us a little. We played them well in the early going before their quarterback got into a little bit of a rhythm.
“In a playoff game, Starmount is a good team or they wouldn’t be in the playoffs,” Bryan continued. “Our margin for error is not that huge, so it is hard for us to overcome five or six mistakes and beat a good team.”
Avery concludes its 2019 season with a 5-7 record overall, with a 1-4 mark in Western Highlands Conference contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.