NEWLAND — When it comes to success on the wrestling mat, experience is always a plus. Sometimes that experience comes in competing match after match, year after year, and the experience doesn’t always manifest itself through a positive outcome. In other instances, sustained success and individual growth which is passed on to teammates is the most effective and significant experience.
For the 2022-23 Avery wrestling team, however, a combination of many hours and matches on the mat, combined with the hardware of reaching the pinnacle of the sport as an individual and team state champion, serves as the credentials for four ACHS wrestlers to carry the honor of team captains.
Viking head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn announced that Tristan Adams, Seth Blackledge, Ben Jordan and Grant Reece are Avery’s four co-captains, noting how the group already carries out leadership duties and responsibilities bestowed by the coaching staff.
“I really believe in that if you’re going to have a team to be successful in February, that it is not the coach that does it, (but) it’s your leaders. We picked these guys as our leaders, and they’re probably the best group of leaders I’ve ever had,” Dunn said. “They make sure the room is where it needs to be. I think one of the things we do well is we develop leadership skills in these kids. I give them a voice in everything we do. They set the lineup, they set up practice schedules, things like that. My captains make the decisions for the team. If a kid messes up or is out of line, they’re the ones that make the decisions and how to deal with it. I believe giving them that say is why they’re becoming the leaders that they are.”
With three consecutive years of state championships under their belts, one would think that this year’s captain foursome may feel greatly obligated to live up to the results of their predecessors and seasons past. However, according to the wrestlers themselves, quite the opposite is the case.
“I don’t really feel like we’re obligated to do it,” Blackledge said. “It’s just what we know. It’s what we’ve always known. We just go in the room every day and work our butts off, and what happens from it happens.”
“It’s not necessarily an obligation. We just feel like we owe it to our teammates after we put in the work together to just be there for them and help us win as a team,” Reece added.
“This isn’t just an obligation. This is something we’re building for, for kids younger than us and for wrestlers after us,” Adams explained.
“Our goal isn’t just about winning. It’s about getting better as a team,” Jordan said. “I think it’s always just been about getting better, and winning usually just comes with that.”
The seasoned wrestlers agreed that this year’s bumper crop of freshmen wrestlers (at least eight total) bring renewed energy and excitement to the wrestling room, as well as a slew of talent.
“They’ve actually surprised us,” Blackledge noted. “They’ve been in there working super hard. In the past, there’s been times where it felt like people were being lazy, but this year, I just feel like it’s so much different. They’re in there to get better and to win.”
“It’s good to have freshmen, especially ones that not many other people know about, because whenever we go wrestle other teams, they’re not expecting them and react like, ‘Whoa, where did this kid could come from?’ and they’re just like coming out of nowhere,” Reece said. “They’ve been in there working for a long time, so it’s cool to see how much better they’ve gotten.”
“It’s always good to have new blood in the program to have it keep going after us prolonging it,” Jordan said, with Adams adding, “It’s just cool to see how long kids stick around. It’s really cool to see kids grow and get better at wrestling… These freshmen are really good, and they’re working hard.”
The 2022-23 Avery Vikings seek individual success, as any student-athlete strives to achieve, but the team dynamic is an integral part of what makes the season truly a success. For this year’s captains, meeting team goals supersedes individual accolades.
“All four of us here have at least at some point in our career won a state title, and it kind of shows us that the bar’s not just on the North Carolina level,” Reece explained. “We still have more high school wrestling left, so we also want to set our goals more nationally and try to get on the national podium somewhere.”
“It’s super important that if we’re trying to win as a team, we all have to do well to win as a team,” Blackledge said. “We’re all trying to work our absolute hardest to be the best we can be so we can help our entire team.”
Avery’s veteran wrestlers, having played a role in spreading the reputation of the program as one of the upper echelon programs in any classification in North Carolina, knows that a target is on their backs when they enter a gym. That said, the seasoned grapplers relish knowing that they are both the hunter and the hunted when it comes to mat supremacy in the state.
“I think we’re feared. I think we’re a legacy,” Adams stated. “We’ve built something, and people know who we are. Everywhere we go, people look at us. We love it and feed off it. It’s part of the hype.”
“I just feel like every time I go out to wrestle somebody, they know it’s gonna be a battle,” Blackledge added. “They know that whenever they see somebody in an Avery singlet, they’re gonna have to go out there and do their absolute best for six minutes.”
“I think it’s a pretty cool feeling knowing that everybody doesn’t like us, because they don’t want to see us win anymore and because we’ve already done it a lot,” Reece said. “So it’s kind of cool to walk in the gym and know that everybody hates you and it’s gonna be a dogfight, no matter what.”
“(Teams are) gonna be trying to come for us. They think we lost so many people from last year, but the amount of people we gained are just gonna make us that much better as a group,” Jordan said.
As the ones setting the tone for the team, Avery’s captains have a clear vision for what this year’s club wants to achieve after the final whistle at February’s state championships in Greensboro.
“Our main goal obviously is to win that team state title again. That’s our main goal, but we’re working our absolute hardest every day and we know we’ve been working our absolute hardest for this whole season,” Blackledge said. “I think that’ll make us feel successful, if we know we gave it our all.”
“I feel one of the best things is knowing it’s a successful season whenever the seniors and upperclassmen have prepared the freshmen and sophomores to pass the torch, so to speak, for the next to keep the legacy rolling,” Reece explained.
The wrestlers applauded the community for its support, but also offered a challenge of confidence to the community to keep up the strong backing.
“Come out and support us,” Blackledge said. “We’re working, and we’re gonna win it again. People think we’re not gonna do it, but we’re doing it again, so be ready for us to do it.”
Updates on the Avery County High School Wrestling program can be found on Facebook at “Avery County High School Wrestling” and on Instagram @averywrestling. The team will host its first match at Viking Gym on Thursday, Nov. 17, in a tri-match against Swain County and Julius Chambers high schools. Middle school wrestling begins at 4:30 p.m. with the high school matches beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.