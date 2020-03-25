ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland has a familiar face at the helm of the football program.
CHS Principal Richard Church announced that the school had selected Scott Potter as the permanent head coach of the ‘Landers. Potter, who is a Cloudland graduate, served as the interim head coach for seven games last season.
The ‘Landers went 5-2 under the direction of Potter last season after he took over for Glen White midway through the campaign. CHS won the Region 1-A Championship by sweeping the conference slate.
Potter, who has coached in a variety of roles at the high school and junior high since 2006, was named the Region 1-A Coach of the Year.
In the playoffs, Cloudland rolled past Harriman before falling in the second round.
During his high school playing career in 1989 to 1993, Potter was All-Conference at the quarterback position for the ‘Landers and led CHS to the school’s first 10-0 season.
