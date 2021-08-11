NEWLAND — Over the course of the past three weeks, the North Carolina General Assembly has introduced a bill that could have a drastic effect upon high school sports in the state.
House Bill 91, a bill originally drawn up to deal with students with autism, was morphed instead into legislation that would essentially replace the state’s current high school athletics governing body, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, with a 17-member committee comprised of selections from the state governor and both houses of the state legislature and would include superintendents, principals, athletic directors, or coaches who are full-time school employees.
The legislation was the latest action following a hearing and investigation into the funds possessed by the association totaling more than $40 million, which the association contends is misleading because only a fraction of the total assets are accessible by the association as non-designated funding.
A deeper look into the language of the bill reveals that the new commission would be restricted from several actions, including soliciting grant funding and sponsorships for purposes other than state tournaments, providing grants to schools, providing scholarships to players, eetaining gate receipts other than from the state tournament, controlling the intellectual property of schools, such as logos and mascots, and audio and visual rights to games, and delegating its statutory duties to a director.
Following the fast track of the bill through a pair of committees, progress has slowed, perhaps due in part to a recent meeting between legislators and representatives of the NCHSAA, in which both sides contended that there was good communication and productive talks.
As the bill has gained notoriety across state media outlets, multiple organizations have expressed vehement opposition to the bill, including the NC Athletic Directors Association, the National Federation of High Schools, the NC Coaches Association, and multiple state officials associations, just to name a few.
Locally, the sentiment about the bill falls along similar lines, with several coaches at Avery High School expressing concern about the state of high school sports if such a major overhaul of the current structure occurs.
“Well, the thing is, there’s going to be issues with anybody that’s dealt with a high school association, I’ve dealt with them in a number of states. You’re always going to have some disagreements with how they do business. No one’s going to agree on everything all the time. My question is, if this gets absorbed into the state government, who on these committees knows anything about athletics? That would be my concern,” Avery head football coach Mac Bryan said of the bill. “The people in the high school association, that’s what they do. Whether you agree or disagree with everything they do is another debate. But again, I just don’t know where they’re going find senators and congressmen that have an athletic background to serve on that committee and make those decisions and how much time they’re going to have to put in.”
Avery head basketball coach Cody Frady added that though he didn’t feel that the association needed to disband, he did feel like it would be appropriate for oversight to be taking place, noting that the association should take a closer look at areas of perceived disparity, such as the participation of nontraditional schools at a 1A level with schools like Avery.
“When I coached a showcase at Carolina Day School, we played teams like Winston-Salem Prep, and when I came to Avery I was shocked to see that the teams with that caliber of recruited players were playing at the 1A public school level,” Frady explained. “I don’t believe that completely doing away with the association is the best option, but I would hope this would foster continued communication with schools while not overlooking western North Carolina and addressing concerns that we have.”
Avery Athletic Director Jay Smith also serves as head coach of the Vikings girls golf team, and has vested interest in the matter, having worked closely with the association for several years.
“I don’t believe anybody wants to dismantle the association and have a group that may or may not represent our demographics or what we look like or anything about us to govern. With the 17-member appointed board, who knows where Newland may fall in that, or even western North Carolina for that matter,” Smith explained. “We have a decent relationship with the association, but I believe a lot would be solved with a little bit of oversight on behalf of whoever may do that. There have always been questions regarding money, and I’ve never had that concern. I think they do a fairly good job of dispersing funds, but I think that people are ticked about the association levying fines. With this bill, I just don’t see this new plan with ‘boots on the ground,’ so to say. A 17-person committee cannot run the high school association. They can provide oversight, but if that office is dismantled, everything falls apart.”
Bryan shared Smith’s sentiment on the potential fallout from a dissolved state athletic association.
“If there’s some oversight from the state, I don’t know if that’s good or bad either way,” Bryan added. “But I don’t think dissolving the high school association and putting up an entity that really doesn’t have an athletic background or athletic roots, I’m not sure if that’s a very good answer, and I think that’s the way that most people in the state feels from a coaching and administrative level. I think most people believe that.”
