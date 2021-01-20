NEWLAND — On Friday, Jan. 14, Ellie Pittman of Avery High School became the school’s most recent athletic recruit to sign on to play at a major university. Pittman will play go on to King University in Bristol, Tenn., to play golf through her athletic scholarship.
Pittman’s father, David Pittman, said that she has worked hard during her time playing golf for Avery High School. Ellie, a senior at Avery High School, garnered recognition from King University for her skillful style of play.
“She has worked really hard for a very long time and shown a lot of skill at golf. So we’re very pleased to see this reward come through,” David Pittman said.
David added that Ellie began playing golf when she was a toddler by using plastic clubs, but became serious about the sport after she turned eight years old. Avery High School Athletic Director Jay Smith was also pleased to be able to send another athletic senior off to play a sport at the collegiate level.
“Ellie has worked very hard for this, and we are very proud and excited for her,” Smith said.
King University was founded in 1867 and is a Presbyterian-affiliated Christian academy offering specialization in a contemporary range of degrees. King University is a part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and offers a range of women’s sports from basketball to wrestling. The university’s golf program plays in regularly scheduled tournaments throughout the Southeast from early Fall to early Spring, with the annual champion scheduled for early April.
